Ariana Grande
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Brutal Truth Behind 'Walking Skeleton' Ariana Grande's 'Killer' Weight Loss Revealed – 'Fame is so Much Pressure She's Stopped Eating!'

ariana grande dramatic weight loss fame pressure
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande is at the center of huge health worries over her pin-thin frame.

March 20 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Fame is taking a major toll on Wicked star Ariana Grande and fans are worried she may be putting her health at risk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders said the increasingly gaunt-looking actress, 31, has been weighed down by the stress of filming and promoting the blockbuster musical so much she has stopped eating.

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Grande is said to be finding comfort with boyfriend Ethan Slater, but insiders say she's tormented by her relentless work schedule.

A showbiz source told us: "It's just the nonstop running on that kind of schedule. It makes it so much harder to take care of yourself – mentally as well as physically.

"The pressures of fame are also so much for her now she is too nauseous to get a proper meal down."

As we previously reported, Grande often tries to imitate the iconic style of her idol, Audrey Hepburn.

Our insider also warned: "But Ariana seems to have taken her adoration way too far, to the point where she's getting dangerously thin."

While Hepburn's slim figure was the result of near-starvation growing up in Nazi-occupied Holland, "Ariana has no such excuse," the insider said.

They added: "She follows a vegan diet but eats the bare minimum by measuring out portions. It's not a good look and friends and fans fear she's putting her health at risk."

One worried fan posted on social media about their excruciatingly skinny idol: "I know she has been slim all her life but seeing her now is worrying, she is so small."

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Grande is evsaid to be trying to copy her idol Audrey Hepburn's tiny physique.

Over the last several years, the songbird has also been plagued by a string of personal tragedies that have affected her well-being.

In May 2017, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured hundreds at her concert in Manchester, England, which left the devastated star with PTSD.

A year later her ex-boyfriend and "dearest friend" Mac Miller, died from an accidental drug overdose.

After a whirlwind romance and brief engagement to SNL alum Pete Davidson, the two broke up in October 2018.

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Grande has dealt with a strong of personal tragedies and the horror of a suicide bombing at one of her concert venues.

Then in 2022, a year after she married real estate broker Dalton Gomez, she and her Wicked costar Ethan Slater, 32, began a romantic relationship. After both ditched their spouses, Lilly Jay, Slater's ex-wife and the mother of his infant son, publicly called out Grande for breaking up their family.

According to the Mayo Clinic, extreme weight loss can put people at high risk of serious physical harm or even death.

But Grande has clapped back at the scaremongers, claiming on TikTok she was actually at her unhealthiest when she was heavier.

She raged: "I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point in my life when I looked the way you consider my health."

