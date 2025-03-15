Kim Kardashian's FOURTH Marriage! Reality TV Veteran Admits She's Going to Get Hitched Again — After Revealing She's Dating Mystery Man

Throughout her life, the mother of four has experienced a series of high-profile relationships. Her previous husbands include Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries, and Kanye West.

Kim's romantic journey has been marked by ups and downs, from exchanging vows to going through divorces.

Recounting her past engagements, Kim reminisced about her previous rings. "Number one was a cushion cut, 14-karat", she said, revealing she still had it.

She described her second ring as an 18-karat emerald-cut ring from Lorraine Schwartz, which the reality TV star had to part with during her divorce from Kris.

Her third ring from Kanye was a cushion cut. Kim shared: "That was the only piece of jewelry that I owned that I didn't take to Paris."