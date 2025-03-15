Your tip
Kim Kardashian's FOURTH Marriage! Reality TV Veteran Admits She's Going to Get Hitched Again — After Revealing She's Dating Mystery Man

Kim Kardashian has hinted at getting married again.

March 15 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian has hinted at the prospect of walking down the aisle for the fourth time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 44-year-old reality TV star revealed she has been secretly dating someone during the latest episode of her show, The Kardashians. This revelation has left fans speculating about the identity of her mystery partner, as Kim has kept his name under wraps.

Kim Kardashian has been secretly dating someone for a while.

The discussion about her impending nuptials arose when the socialite, accompanied by her sister Khloe, attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, in July 2024.

Kim asked: "I wonder what my next ring shape will be? For my last and final hurrah."

It's still unclear if she is planning on marrying again or if she is just hoping she will.

Kim Kardashian discussed getting hitched again on season 6 of 'The Kardashians'.

Throughout her life, the mother of four has experienced a series of high-profile relationships. Her previous husbands include Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries, and Kanye West.

Kim's romantic journey has been marked by ups and downs, from exchanging vows to going through divorces.

Recounting her past engagements, Kim reminisced about her previous rings. "Number one was a cushion cut, 14-karat", she said, revealing she still had it.

She described her second ring as an 18-karat emerald-cut ring from Lorraine Schwartz, which the reality TV star had to part with during her divorce from Kris.

Her third ring from Kanye was a cushion cut. Kim shared: "That was the only piece of jewelry that I owned that I didn't take to Paris."

Kim Kardashian was previously married three times.

Following her split from Kanye, Kim explored new relationships, including one with Saturday Night Live veteran Pete Davidson in 2022 and a romance with Odell Beckham Jr from September 2023 to April 2024.

Despite these high-profile love interests, the reality TV icon alluded to a secret relationship on a recent episode of The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian still has the 14-karat ring Damon Thomas gave her.

In January, during season 6 of the show, Kim teased a new romance when she said: "I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys."

She gave a playful smirk and added: "Me not dating and not wanting love and attention? I don't think you know me."

In a separate scene, Kim blushed when she revealed: "I have a dinner with someone."

A source for US Weekly said that Kim "has started dating someone new" and is "keeping it very under wraps".

Kim is no stranger to a high-profile romance, however, according to the outlet's source, she might be trying something different this time around.

The insider claimed: "She's said the next person she dates will be someone who isn't famous."

