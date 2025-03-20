Your tip
Zendaya

Zendaya's Nightmare Family Rift Exposed as 'Euphoria' Star's Half-Sister Reveals She'll Be Snubbed From Star's Wedding To Tom Holland — 'It Feels Like I'm Just a Fan'

Photo of Zendaya
Source: MEGA

Zendaya and Tom Holland's upcoming wedding may not have her half-sister.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 20 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

March 20 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Zendaya's half-sister thinks she will be completely snubbed from the movie star's wedding to Tom Holland, revealing the lack of relationship between the two.

Latonja Coleman shares a father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, with the actress, and the two haven't exactly been very close over the years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
zendaya half sister
Source: Facebook

Zendaya's half-sister Latonja Coleman claims the two aren't very close.

Article continues below advertisement

Kazembe – Zendaya's manager – was in a relationship with Latonja's mother decades before he met his ex-wife Claire Stoermer, who is the Dune star's mother.

According to Latonja, she had not seen Zendaya for seven years until the duo crossed paths at their grandmother's funeral.

"When I tried to talk to her, she just gave me a one-arm hug. It felt like I was just a fan," Latonja told The Sun of their interaction.

She added: “Zendaya is very active with my other sister and brother’s kids, but my grandkids don’t even know her. They think she’s just from the Disney Channel."

Article continues below advertisement
zendaya half sister
Source: MEGA

Zendaya and Latonja share the same father, who also happens to be the movie star's manager.

Article continues below advertisement

Latonja continued: "I don’t even tell people anymore that she’s my sister. I’m ashamed of my dad and how he raised us. I don’t want her money. I just want to be in her life, to show her that I love her and support her.

"Whatever I can contribute to her life, I would love to do it.”

The 51-year-old first met Holland on Thanksgiving 2018, and still claimed she's "happy" for the couple's engagement.

Article continues below advertisement

“He's down to earth and my family likes him. They just look like an odd couple because he's so short and she's so tall. But other than that, I think he’s the one for her," Latonja said.

Despite the kind words, Latonja – who sees herself as the family's "black sheep" – doesn't think she will be invited to the pair's wedding.

She claimed: “I tried to get in touch with Zendaya when I was diagnosed with cancer, but (family members) slammed the door on me.

Article continues below advertisement
zendaya tom holland hit by movie break up curse
Source: MEGA

Latonja is 'really happy' for Zendaya's engagement to Holland, despite fears she won't be invited to the wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

"I went through cancer and chemotherapy all by myself with no help, no support. I just want to know why Zendaya wasn’t there for me. (I believe) they never told her (I had cancer), but I’m sure she found out later.”

Latonja also claimed her father "favored the other kids, not his own blood." Latonja's dad went on to have five other kids with his second wife.

"He’s the reason I haven’t been able to have a relationship with Zendaya," she claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Latonja continued: "It feels like I’m the black sheep of the family. They’ve pushed me out. My other siblings don’t care about me, and honestly, I don’t care about them either.

"But Zendaya is different. She’s my sister, and I love her no matter what.”

Article continues below advertisement
tom holland and zendaya
Source: MEGA

The couple got engaged last year.

Holland proposed to Zendaya sometime between Christmas and New Year's, notably while spending time with the former Disney actress and her family in the United States.

Insiders noted her family wasn't a part of the special moment and it was just kept between the two of them.

Another source close to the two stars said: "Tom and Zendaya’s families are ecstatic. Zendaya’s mom and sisters can’t wait to start planning with her."

