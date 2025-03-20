Zendaya's Nightmare Family Rift Exposed as 'Euphoria' Star's Half-Sister Reveals She'll Be Snubbed From Star's Wedding To Tom Holland — 'It Feels Like I'm Just a Fan'

Latonja Coleman shares a father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, with the actress, and the two haven't exactly been very close over the years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Zendaya 's half-sister thinks she will be completely snubbed from the movie star's wedding to Tom Holland, revealing the lack of relationship between the two.

Kazembe – Zendaya's manager – was in a relationship with Latonja's mother decades before he met his ex-wife Claire Stoermer, who is the Dune star's mother.

According to Latonja, she had not seen Zendaya for seven years until the duo crossed paths at their grandmother's funeral.

"When I tried to talk to her, she just gave me a one-arm hug. It felt like I was just a fan," Latonja told The Sun of their interaction.

She added: “Zendaya is very active with my other sister and brother’s kids, but my grandkids don’t even know her. They think she’s just from the Disney Channel."