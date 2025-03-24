Meghan Markle ‘Livid’ Over Ex-Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief Graydon Carter’s Bombshell Betrayal

Before he stepped down as editor-in-chief in 2017, one of the last covers he worked on for the magazine had Markle on the cover — even though he had no idea who she was.

He explained: :Jane Sarkin, who booked our covers, came in and said, 'We should do a cover on Meghan Markle.' I said, 'I have no idea who that is.' She said, 'She's on Suits. I said, ‘I have no idea what that is, why should we do a story on her?’ So she said, ‘Because she’s going to marry Prince Harry.'"

According to Carter, during the interview between Markle and the reporter, she asked at the time: "Excuse me, is this going to all be about Prince Harry? Because I thought we were going to be talking about my charities and my philanthropy."

Carter said of the former Hollywood actress turned royal: "This woman is slightly adrift on the facts and reality."