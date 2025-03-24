Meghan Markle ‘Livid’ Over Ex-Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief Graydon Carter’s Bombshell Betrayal
Meghan Markle is "livid" over her latest public betrayal – which "she did not" see coming.
RadarOnline.com can report Vanity Fair's former editor-in-chief, Graydon Carter, shared personal stories about the former actress and what she was allegedly like behind-the-scenes when she was on the magazine's cover star in October 2017.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, sources revealed Markle is "livid" about the private conversations leaked.
The insider added: "These were private, behind-the-scenes conversations. It’s appalling that, after all these years, he’s using her name to draw attention to his little newsletter."
The latest drama for the royal started when Carter sat down with Page Six to promote his new memoir, When the Going was Good.
Before he stepped down as editor-in-chief in 2017, one of the last covers he worked on for the magazine had Markle on the cover — even though he had no idea who she was.
He explained: :Jane Sarkin, who booked our covers, came in and said, 'We should do a cover on Meghan Markle.' I said, 'I have no idea who that is.' She said, 'She's on Suits. I said, ‘I have no idea what that is, why should we do a story on her?’ So she said, ‘Because she’s going to marry Prince Harry.'"
According to Carter, during the interview between Markle and the reporter, she asked at the time: "Excuse me, is this going to all be about Prince Harry? Because I thought we were going to be talking about my charities and my philanthropy."
Carter said of the former Hollywood actress turned royal: "This woman is slightly adrift on the facts and reality."
Following Carter's revalations in the interview, Markle now looks back and feels "exploited."
The source said: "She gave that interview in good faith, back when she was still building her image. To have it dragged back up and mocked like this?"
While Markle is no stranger to harsh criticism on the internet, these comments took her by surprise.
Within the last few weeks, Markle has been dodging backlash left and right after the premiere of her cooking show premiered on Netflix, With Love, Meghan.
Many users have taken to social media to rip the series as "tone death, boring and cringeworthy."
Other viewers of the show said Markle is "very unrelateable" and added she "looks so uncomfortable."
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Cynical Ploy' To Get 'Revenge' on Husband Will Smith for His 'Cheesy' Stage Kiss Scandal
But after weeks of constant backlash, Markle seemed to brush off all the negativity – according to a podcaster.
After the trailer for the former actress' Netflix show was released, podcaster Amanda Hirsch shared her concerns before the backlash began.
In a video, Hirsh cringed as Markle baked a cake in the teaser trailer and said: "Oh guys, I'm genuinely concerned for Meghan. I'm not a Meghan hater at all. It feels like a Blake Lively situation.
"I understand that some people think she's inauthentic. I get that. I'm so scared for her that this Netflix show will make those claims stronger. From the trailer, it looks like it might."
Markle seemed to have watched the video and sent over a handwritten note to the podcast star, which said: "Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared. Don't be! This is the fun part — let's enjoy it."