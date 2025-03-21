Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Experts Confirm Meghan Markle Has 'No Chance' Of Being Crowned the Next Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow As Her Netflix Lifestyle Show Is Savaged as an 'Exercise in Narcissism' — And is 'Only Drawing Hate-Watchers'

Meghan Markle has been mocked for trying to reposition herself as the next Martha Stewart.

March 21 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle's new Netflix series makes one thing clear – legendary lifestyle gurus Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow have nothing to worry about, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

With Love, Meghan is filmed in a home in Montecito, California – a stand-in for her own nearby $14million estate.

In the series, Markle, 43, teaches viewers about the pleasures of cooking, crafting and entertaining.

Famous and famous-ish friends, such as Mindy Kaling and chefs Alice Waters and Roy Choi, drop by while Markle gives gracious lessons in cooking, flower arranging, candle-making and game-night-throwing.

It's all served up alongside a constant stream of cringe-worthy platitudes, such as "Feeding people... is probably my love language" and "We're not in the pursuit of perfection, we're in the pursuit of joy."

Martha Stewart, right, and Gwyneth Paltrow have nothing to fear from Meghan Markle's new Netflix series, insiders say.

But the one expertise critics and viewers have definitely improved upon after watching all eight episodes is their knife skills as they brutally slice and dice the show – calling it "lusterless and bland," "an exercise in narcissism" – and "so awful it is almost compelling."

"The heady blend of aesthetic curation, inspiring truisms and those inescapable edible flowers might well leave you feeling a bit queasy – or simply worn out," wrote The Independent's Katie Rosseinsky.

Screenrant's Ben Gibbons said: "The series comes across as a wealthy socialite playing house."

Photo of Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle has received a ton of backlash for her Netflix show.

Variety critic Daniel D'Addario added: "With Love, Meghan is made with a great deal of love – in the sense that the greatest love of all is the one that a person has for herself."

On social media, one commenter remarked that the show seemed "dated – like sure this could have been popular on the Food Network or HGTV 10 years ago."

Another, who is "neither a die-hard Meghan fan nor one of those odd people who seem to have made hating her a full-time job," called the series "phony and contrived."

There's also barely enough Prince Harry-Meghan interactions to lure royal watchers who want to place bets on the couple's chances at survival.

The royal rebel makes only a single appearance – just long enough to toast his wife: "To you."

Variety's Daniel D'Addario called Markle's Netflix show a love letter – to herself.

It's an apt toast, as this may be the couple's last chance at showbiz success.

The series is thought to be a make-or-break moment for their $100 million Netflix streaming deal.

Previous offerings, such as Harry's documentary about polo, have been major duds.

Others believe Meghan may have one great chance at attracting large numbers of viewers – with TV insiders telling us they are mainly "hate-watchers" who despise the duchess so much they want front-row seats to what they hope is her final downfall.

