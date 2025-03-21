EXCLUSIVE: Experts Confirm Meghan Markle Has 'No Chance' Of Being Crowned the Next Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow As Her Netflix Lifestyle Show Is Savaged as an 'Exercise in Narcissism' — And is 'Only Drawing Hate-Watchers'

Meghan Markle's new Netflix series makes one thing clear – legendary lifestyle gurus Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow have nothing to worry about, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

With Love, Meghan is filmed in a home in Montecito, California – a stand-in for her own nearby $14million estate.

In the series, Markle, 43, teaches viewers about the pleasures of cooking, crafting and entertaining.

Famous and famous-ish friends, such as Mindy Kaling and chefs Alice Waters and Roy Choi, drop by while Markle gives gracious lessons in cooking, flower arranging, candle-making and game-night-throwing.

It's all served up alongside a constant stream of cringe-worthy platitudes, such as "Feeding people... is probably my love language" and "We're not in the pursuit of perfection, we're in the pursuit of joy."