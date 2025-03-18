EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle is Set for VERY Awkward Encounters on Her Doorstep as Huge A-Lister Who Has 'No Interest in Being Her Friend' Moves Into Desperate Duchess' Luxury Montecito Neighborhood

Another insider added: "Meghan adores Jen's iconic roles in Friends and her romantic comedies, while also admiring her as a fierce advocate for important causes. For Meghan, there’s no one else she'd rather chit-chat with to put the world to rights.

"But here's the twist: despite her persistent requests for an introduction through mutual acquaintances, Jen has always seemed too busy with that 90-minute commute from Bel Air to Montecito.

"Now that Jen’s soon to be all settled in, there’s hope she might finally take that leap and hang out with Meghan. However, the pressure’s on… Meghan’s trying to enhance her star power in Hollywood, and if Jen turns this chance down, it might just crush Meghan's spirits."

Markle is building the Avengers-style team as she mounts her assault on Tinseltown – as she's "heartbroken" her post-Megxit life hasn't included her becoming an A-list player.

Markle and her royal turncoat husband Prince Harry are said to be devastated at the mixed reception they’ve received in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has already revealed.

When they swooped in to help after the LA wildfires, they were accused of mounting cynical PR stunts.

Now, she’s amassing a powerbase of big names as her new Netflix show is about to go live, plus her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Insiders say Markle has realized her bridges in the United Kingdom are so thoroughly burnt that she needs to form a new power base of her own.