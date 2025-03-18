EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle is Set for VERY Awkward Encounters on Her Doorstep as Huge A-Lister Who Has 'No Interest in Being Her Friend' Moves Into Desperate Duchess' Luxury Montecito Neighborhood
Meghan Markle is eying up her biggest prize to date in her ambitious bid to create a glitzy Avengers-style gang of heavyweight Hollywood A-listers... Jennifer Aniston.
The Friends icon is just about to move into her new home just yards from Markle's front door in Montecito and the Duchess is desperate to bag her as a major gal pal – but because Aniston has "no interest" in having the duchess hitch her desperation-driven wagon to her fame, the pair are set for some very awkward run-ins, sources tell RadarOnlione.com.
Aniston, 56, is moving into the neighborhood from her mansion in Bel Air and the 43-year-old former Suits star is giddy with excitement.
An insider told us: "Meghan is absolutely thrilled about this. After leaving royal life behind, she saw Jen's purchase as a cosmic nudge toward a blossoming bond. She really wants Jen as her new BFF, and she is renowned for 'lovebombing' potential new showbiz pals.
"But it's all really cringey and Jen has zero interest in being tied to Meghan. Her star power goes way beyond hers and she just sees her as sad and needy. She'll have zero interest in her little gifts or pathetic attempts to have dinner or call around for lunch – so they are going to have some very awkward moments out and about when they bump into each other when she starts turning down Meghan's invites, not returning her calls or answering her door to her."
Another insider added: "Meghan adores Jen's iconic roles in Friends and her romantic comedies, while also admiring her as a fierce advocate for important causes. For Meghan, there’s no one else she'd rather chit-chat with to put the world to rights.
"But here's the twist: despite her persistent requests for an introduction through mutual acquaintances, Jen has always seemed too busy with that 90-minute commute from Bel Air to Montecito.
"Now that Jen’s soon to be all settled in, there’s hope she might finally take that leap and hang out with Meghan. However, the pressure’s on… Meghan’s trying to enhance her star power in Hollywood, and if Jen turns this chance down, it might just crush Meghan's spirits."
Markle is building the Avengers-style team as she mounts her assault on Tinseltown – as she's "heartbroken" her post-Megxit life hasn't included her becoming an A-list player.
Markle and her royal turncoat husband Prince Harry are said to be devastated at the mixed reception they’ve received in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has already revealed.
When they swooped in to help after the LA wildfires, they were accused of mounting cynical PR stunts.
Now, she’s amassing a powerbase of big names as her new Netflix show is about to go live, plus her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
Insiders say Markle has realized her bridges in the United Kingdom are so thoroughly burnt that she needs to form a new power base of her own.
Members of SoCal’s elite include Billie Eilish, Adam Levine, Katy Perry, Behati Prinsloos, Traci James, Brian Robbins and Oprah Winfrey, and Markle has tried to woo them all – including other big names such as Kerry Washington and Jessica Alba.
A source said: "Meghan's trying to create a new entourage that she thinks will stir the pot in Hollywood.
"She's trying to find a way to use their power to get herself a VIP pass into Tinseltown to pitch content, but it looks like no-one is paying attention."