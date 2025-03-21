EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Machine Gun Kelly 'Trying Everything Including Counselling and Weekly Church Meetings' to Show Pregnant Ex Megan Fox He Won't Cheat Again

Desperate Machine Gun Kelly is trying everything – including going to counseling and attending weekly church services – in a frantic bid to mend fences with baby mama Megan Fox, who kicked him to the curb in December after finding some unsettling suggestion of infidelity on his phone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Although MGK, 34, has been begging Fox, 38, to take him back for months, she has been refusing to budge, according to a source.

The Transformers star is due to give birth to her fourth child any day – and has three sons with ex Brian Austin Green.

So MGK, whose real name Colson Baker, has his work cut out for himself and the clock is ticking if he wants a reunion before the birth, an insider told us.