EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Machine Gun Kelly 'Trying Everything Including Counselling and Weekly Church Meetings' to Show Pregnant Ex Megan Fox He Won't Cheat Again
Desperate Machine Gun Kelly is trying everything – including going to counseling and attending weekly church services – in a frantic bid to mend fences with baby mama Megan Fox, who kicked him to the curb in December after finding some unsettling suggestion of infidelity on his phone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Although MGK, 34, has been begging Fox, 38, to take him back for months, she has been refusing to budge, according to a source.
The Transformers star is due to give birth to her fourth child any day – and has three sons with ex Brian Austin Green.
So MGK, whose real name Colson Baker, has his work cut out for himself and the clock is ticking if he wants a reunion before the birth, an insider told us.
Still, he's confident they'll be able to strike some compromise and put any bad blood behind them as they try to figure out a co-parenting scenario, the source added.
To that end, apparently he's not only getting counseling, but is even going to religious services.
The rapper recently posted a photo on his Instagram Stories with the caption: "Church was right on time today."
He added emojis of a baby bottle and a baby being bottle fed, with the message: "Can't wait."
An insider told us: "He's insisting he's on a totally straight and narrow path and ready to make whatever compromises Megan wants for the sake of their baby.
"He's going to church every week and making sure she knows it because that does earn points with her. She's been a big supporter of his faith and feels it helps him to have a moral compass to follow and gives him spiritual support."
However, the Bad Things singer is going to need to do a whole lot more than go to a few Sunday services to fix things, warned the source.
He has a lot to make up for because, in addition to the incriminating phone messages that led to the breakup, he's done other destructive things, including smashing a wine glass on his head during a concert in 2022.
EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Censori 'FINALLY Defying' Her 'Controlling' Husband Kanye West — By KEEPING CLOTHES ON During Photoshoot!
Our source went on: "That being said, he also has a track record of being a great and devoted dad to his daughter Casie, so him saying he's excited about this baby and wanting to do everything right does carry some weight.
"He's been praying for this child with Megan for a long time. And he wants Megan back too; he's still in love with her, so the stakes are very high."