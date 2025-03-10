EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of How Country Music Golden Couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Saved Their Marriage — During His Darkest Days

Tim began drinking after learning the truth about his childhood — he did not learn his real father was baseball player Tug McGraw until he was 11 years old, after believing his step dad was his actual father.

The 57-year-old recalled: "When I was 11 years old I was looking through a closet and I found my birth certificate, which I'd never seen before. For 'father' it said his name and 'professional baseball player.'

"I realized it was Tug McGraw and I had a baseball card of him and looked at it for a long time. That was my father."