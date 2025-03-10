EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner 'Absolutely Will Not Boldly Go… to the ATM!' – How 93-Year-Old 'Star Trek Icon's Family are BEGGING Him to Give Them a Chunk of His $50Million Fortune
Star Trek icon William Shatner has tens of millions of dollars in the bank, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the 93-year-old is such a penny-pinching Scrooge that his friends, family, and on-again wife Elizabeth are begging him to finally unlock his wallet and splurge during the little time he has left.
Sources said the space series' Capt. Kirk of the Starship Enterprise is worth $100 million, but will practically go to the ends of the universe to save dough, rarely dining out and even reusing paper towels.
An insider said: "You'd think a guy in his mid-90s wouldn't be worried about his finances, but he scrimps and saves like a miser. He wants to leave as much to loved ones as possible, and people think that's noble of him, but buying in bulk and waiting for the sales while grudging every dollar spent seems a ridiculous way to live.
"He doesn't treat himself very much and doesn't go out for a nice dinner if he can help it, preferring to eat in.
He doesn't buy a lot of new clothes, and no one would be surprised if he waited for half-off sales. He pampers his horses and dogs, and his wife when the occasion warrants it, but not himself."
Even Shatner posted on X last November: "I'm cheap. I try not to pay for anything."
But he denied his allegedly frugal ways and said: "I live very well, so does my family, and everybody seems content."
The insider added: "For Bill, it hurts to spend, but people wonder why at this point when he doesn't have much time left. Even he knows that."