EXCLUSIVE: Tyra Banks Sparks Fears She's Had ANOTHER Secret Nose Job — With Experts Revealing Model's 'Unrecognizable' Look Could Stem From 'Strategic' Techniques

Tyra Banks ignited surgery rumors with her "unrecognizable" appearance in Paris last week. And now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what plastic surgery experts are saying about her "revamped" face and whether they believe the America's Next Top Model ringleader has undergone another nose job.

Source: @ENEWS/FACEBOOK Critics called out the model for her changed appearance after new videos surfaced of her 'smizing' at a Paris event last week.

Banks, 51, returned to her fashion roots by attending the inaugural Le Grand Dîner du Louvre – an exhibition held at the museum to kick off Paris Fashion Week – wearing a black structured bustier and floor-length black blazer. She hit her signature "smize" as she posed with her hands on her hips for cameras.

Source: MEGA Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright believes Banks simply used enhanced makeup techniques to give the illusion she had another nose job.

While some followers raved about her "stunning" look in social media videos, others were left shocked by how drastically different the model seemed. Many were baffled by how different her nose looked, despite her previous admission of having rhinoplasty early in her career.

One mocked: "Who's nose she got on?" and another joined in, "Her nose is almost gone." A third simply said she was "unrecognizable." Others questioned: "What has she done?" while one snarky comment read, "She chopped up her face too much."

Despite the speculation, we've got the answers – as plastic surgery expert Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright told us the model most likely used a hefty amount of makeup to give the illusion she had cosmetic work done. Dr. Prado-Wright said: "I don’t believe Tyra Banks has undergone another nose job. Instead, the appearance of her nose seems to be influenced by strategic makeup techniques and highlighting.

"Contouring can create the illusion of a slimmer nose, and lighting angles can further enhance this effect." She added: "Additionally, a surgical rhinoplasty typically results in swelling that can take up to a year to fully subside. "Unless she has been out of the spotlight for an extended period, it would be unlikely for her nose to appear smaller so quickly after surgery."

Source: @ENEWS/FACEBOOK The model previously admitted to undergoing rhinoplasty earlier in her career.

Back in 2018, the former Dancing with the Stars host got candid about getting a nose job early in her career. She wrote in her memoir, Perfect is Boring: "I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching. I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. "I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth."

Banks also opened up about feeling like she always needed to enhance her features – despite feeling pressured to rock the "no makeup" look swooping the industry. She noted: "We place a lot of emphasis on that. As a model, I needed makeup. I don’t think there's anything wrong with that. It leveled my playing field.

"If you like your natural self, don’t worry about it. But if you feel insecure about something... I have a magic bag of beauty tricks to make you who you want to be. "Permanent or temporary, I do not judge that."

Banks also emphasized the ability for individuals to embrace both natural and enhanced looks and urged women to stop judging each other for their choices. She continued: "Fix it or flaunt it — I think women should be able to do both. There is a boundary line, either you're super natural or you live at the plastic surgeon. "It’s okay to hop back and forth over that line. You want a hair weave? Fine. You want permanent eyebrows? Fine. We as women need to stop judging."

In addition to her appearance, the TV star has recently faced criticism from her time reigning over the toxic environment at America's Next Top Model in the early 2000s. A few months back, a source insisted she had "changed" after becoming a full-time mom to eight-year-old York, the son she shares with ex-beau Erik Asla.

The TV insider said: "During her TV work, Tyra sometimes looked like she relished delivering bad news or just lording over contestants with whatever authority she had. "But motherhood and this long break from Hollywood have really changed her. "She's learned to shut down that hard edge she had as a TV host and become a real human being around her family and close friends.”

Source: MEGA Banks teased a potential comeback in her newest Instagram post after taking a few years off.