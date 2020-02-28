Who are the most frugal celebrities? Which famous men and women choose to live a humble lifestyle despite the glitz and glamour of Hollywood? Radar has a list of the celebs who are considered to be the most frugal in the business.
So many celebrities are known for their extravagant lifestyles. From flashy cars to giant mansions, the extravagance comes with the business. But the following celebs threw all that by the wayside for a simpler life. Here is a list of the most frugal celebrities.
Leonardo DiCaprio certainly seems like he’d be living it up. He’s an Oscar winning actor and is frequently seen holding hands with a young model, yet he’s one of the most frugal celebrities around. While he does own his own private island, the notable environmentalist refuses to fly in a private jet and drives a Toyota Prius.
Ed Sheeran could very well spend money like it’s nothing. He’s beloved worldwide and has raked in millions through his music. But the popstar continues to live frugally. He reportedly gives himself only a $1,200 monthly allowance and still uses his high school bank account.
Photo Credit: Shutterstock
4. Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley is certainly a woman of the people. Despite having a significant net worth from her blockbuster films, she reportedly lives off of a self imposed $50,000 yearly budget as a means to stay grounded. She refuses to live an extravagant lifestyle in order to stay in touch with those who don’t.
Photo Credit: Shutterstock
5. Kristen Bell
Despite being the star of Frozen, Kristen Bell has maintained a frugal lifestyle. The actress once wore a Target dress to a red carpet premiere and married her husband, Dax Shepard, at a courthouse for a mere $142.
Despite playing Batman in a billion dollar franchise, Oscar winner Christian Bale does not lead an extravagant lifestyle. He even lived with his family in a modest apartment and didn’t have a cell phone for some time. He once admitted, “Wealth doesn’t mean anything to me. If a robber broke into my house, he’d burst into tears.”
Photo Credit: Shutterstock
8. Keanu Reeves
Arguably the most humble man in Hollywood, Keanu Reeves has long been known for his frugality. The action star once described his life as that of a gypsy and went many years without owning his own home. He’s been frequently seen using public transportation and once stated, "Money is the last thing I think about. I could live on what I have already made for the next few centuries."
Photo Credit: Shutterstock
9. Kate Middleton
Royalty and frugality are rarely seen in tandem, but Kate Middleton has somehow done it. The Duchess of Cambridge often chooses to wear the same dresses to event after event. Interestingly, the dresses that she does wear are typically affordable garbs from stores such as Gap and Zara.
Photo Credit: Shutterstock
10. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence burst onto Hollywood with Oscar nominations and her own big budget franchise in The Hunger Games, but for the first few years of her career, the star rode around in a modest Volkswagen Eos.
REACTIONS ONLINE
Do you want to see reactions of other Radaronline users?
Sound off in the comments below!