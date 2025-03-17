Inside Rob Kardashian's Secret Life Out of The Spotlight — From Co-Parenting Daughter Dream With Ex-Fiancée Blac Chyna to His Massive Weight Loss Battle

Online, Kardashian mostly shares photos of his 8-year-old daughter Dream, whom he shares with Chyna, 36.

In January 2016, Kardashian and Chyna took their relationship public. Three short months later, Kardashian got down on one knee and asked Chyna to marry him in April.

The same year, they welcomed their daughter to the world in November. But by February 2017, they split – and filming for their reality show, Rob & Chyna, was halted.

Over the next few years, the ex-couple battled it out in court over custody of their daughter.