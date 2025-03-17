Inside Rob Kardashian's Secret Life Out of The Spotlight — From Co-Parenting Daughter Dream With Ex-Fiancée Blac Chyna to His Massive Weight Loss Battle
While his sisters and mom have become billionaires off their reality TV fame, Rob Kardashian has quietly retreated from public life.
From co-parenting with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, to recently shedding 50 pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal Kardashian's life out of the spotlight as he celebrates his 38th birthday on March 17.
Online, Kardashian mostly shares photos of his 8-year-old daughter Dream, whom he shares with Chyna, 36.
In January 2016, Kardashian and Chyna took their relationship public. Three short months later, Kardashian got down on one knee and asked Chyna to marry him in April.
The same year, they welcomed their daughter to the world in November. But by February 2017, they split – and filming for their reality show, Rob & Chyna, was halted.
Over the next few years, the ex-couple battled it out in court over custody of their daughter.
In December 2020, they came to a joint-custody agreement, which alternated weeks in which both parents would have physical custody and time with Dream.
Chyna opened up about their co-parenting scheduled in August 2023.
She told People: "Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity."
Kardashian has also expressed a desire to keep his daughter out of the family business.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 38-year-old was said to be in a stand-off with momager Kris Jenner over Dream.
A source shared: "Rob doesn't want his mom to turn his daughter into another fast-food faux celebrity."
While Kardashian shares photos of Dream on his Instagram – and he and Chyna let her model in New York Fashion Week – the insider insisted he doesn't want her to become a reality star.
The source said the co-parents "want no part of Kris making her the next reality mannequin like the rest of the Kardashian stars."
Part of Kardashian's battle to keep his daughter off camera could be the intense scrutiny he endured from his family's hit TV show.
Throughout his adulthood, Kardashian battled weight loss and mental health issues, which were often discussed on the show. As his weight fluctuated, Kardashian began to live a more reclusive life and withdrew from his family's reality show.
In 2015, big sister Kim Kardashian said: "I think he's just going through a phase where he's not comfortable in his own skin. He is working really hard to get back to where he really wants to be."
The same year, Kardashian was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes. Six months after receiving his diagnosis, Kardashian was hospitalized in December 2015.
Kardashian credited his daughter for being his "motivation" to lose weight and keep it off in an Instagram post announcing he had gone from 298 to 248 pounds in 2019.
A year later he looked noticeably slimmer at sister Khloe Kardashian's 36th birthday in 2020, seemingly suggesting he had stuck to his healthy habits and fitness regime.