Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Rob Kardashian

Inside Rob Kardashian's Secret Life Out of The Spotlight — From Co-Parenting Daughter Dream With Ex-Fiancée Blac Chyna to His Massive Weight Loss Battle

Photo of Rob Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Rob Kardashian has lived a life out of the limelight despite his famous family.

Profile Image

March 17 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

While his sisters and mom have become billionaires off their reality TV fame, Rob Kardashian has quietly retreated from public life.

From co-parenting with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, to recently shedding 50 pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal Kardashian's life out of the spotlight as he celebrates his 38th birthday on March 17.

Article continues below advertisement
rob kardashian replies blac chyna single mom no child support tyga
Source: MEGA

Kardashian and ex-fiancée welcomed daughter Dream in November 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Online, Kardashian mostly shares photos of his 8-year-old daughter Dream, whom he shares with Chyna, 36.

In January 2016, Kardashian and Chyna took their relationship public. Three short months later, Kardashian got down on one knee and asked Chyna to marry him in April.

The same year, they welcomed their daughter to the world in November. But by February 2017, they split – and filming for their reality show, Rob & Chyna, was halted.

Over the next few years, the ex-couple battled it out in court over custody of their daughter.

Article continues below advertisement
rob kardashian blac chyna settle lawsuit case will not trialjpg
Source: MEGA

Kardashian and Chyna came to a joint-custody agreement in December 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

In December 2020, they came to a joint-custody agreement, which alternated weeks in which both parents would have physical custody and time with Dream.

Chyna opened up about their co-parenting scheduled in August 2023.

She told People: "Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity."

Article continues below advertisement
blac chyna rob kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kardashian credited his daughter for being his weight loss 'motivation.'

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian has also expressed a desire to keep his daughter out of the family business.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 38-year-old was said to be in a stand-off with momager Kris Jenner over Dream.

A source shared: "Rob doesn't want his mom to turn his daughter into another fast-food faux celebrity."

While Kardashian shares photos of Dream on his Instagram – and he and Chyna let her model in New York Fashion Week – the insider insisted he doesn't want her to become a reality star.

The source said the co-parents "want no part of Kris making her the next reality mannequin like the rest of the Kardashian stars."

Article continues below advertisement
rob kardashian rare outing sister khloe th birthday
Source: @KhloeKardashian/Instagram; MEGA

Kardashian said he went from 298 pounds to 248 pounds.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photos of Kate Middleton.

WATCH: Kate Middleton Toasts St Patrick's Day With a Guinness as She's Saluted by Soldiers After Overcoming Cancer Battle and Marriage Breakdown Gossip

Photo of Natalie Suleman and kids

EXCLUSIVE: Octomom Natalie 'Nadiya' Suleman Teases Long Awaited Reveal Of Her Eight Kids' Father — 'The Public Deserve to Know the Truth'

Article continues below advertisement

Part of Kardashian's battle to keep his daughter off camera could be the intense scrutiny he endured from his family's hit TV show.

Throughout his adulthood, Kardashian battled weight loss and mental health issues, which were often discussed on the show. As his weight fluctuated, Kardashian began to live a more reclusive life and withdrew from his family's reality show.

In 2015, big sister Kim Kardashian said: "I think he's just going through a phase where he's not comfortable in his own skin. He is working really hard to get back to where he really wants to be."

The same year, Kardashian was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes. Six months after receiving his diagnosis, Kardashian was hospitalized in December 2015.

Kardashian credited his daughter for being his "motivation" to lose weight and keep it off in an Instagram post announcing he had gone from 298 to 248 pounds in 2019.

A year later he looked noticeably slimmer at sister Khloe Kardashian's 36th birthday in 2020, seemingly suggesting he had stuck to his healthy habits and fitness regime.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.