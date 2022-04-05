Blac Chyna Fires Back At Rob Kardashian's Custody Claims, Alleges They Alternate Weeks With Daughter Dream
Blac Chyna is hitting back at Rob Kardashian's claims that he spends more time with their five-year-old daughter. According to the video vixen-turned-reality star, they rotate their weeks with Dream Renée Kardashian.
The custody agreement lists it out clearly. Per our friends at The Neighborhood Talk, Dream is with Chyna Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and "every other week they alternate."
When the outlet shared the info on their Instagram, writing, "So y’all need to get off Blac Chyna back. Rob should feel bad for creating that narrative to be honest," Chyna couldn't wait to chime in.
"Facts," she wrote, including a prayer hand emoji. As Radar reported, Rob teamed up with Chyna's ex, Tyga, and made it seem as if she didn't deserve child support because the children they share with her separately live with them.
Chyna has remained quiet on their allegations until now.
Tyga was the first to kick off the war. The exes share a 9-year-old son named King Cairo.
Last week, Chyna claimed, "Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA" and she's "single" with "no support child support," and it set Tyga into a tailspin.
"I pay $40k a year for my son school & he lives with me mon-sat," the rapper responded, "why would I pay child support lol." Rob quickly followed Tyga's lead.
"I pay $37k a year for my daughter's school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities," the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote. Mirroring what Tyga said, Rob added, "I have my daughter Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol."
Of course, this isn't the only battle Chyna is facing with Rob.
Rob's ex-fiancée is set to go to trial against him next month and is planning to testify that he tried to "extort" her. Chyna has also accused him of assault, which he denies.
When it comes to the KarJenners, Chyna has a bone to pick with Rob's famous family. She is suing Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Kris Jenner, and Kylie, claiming they cost her millions of dollars by getting E! to terminate her contract, which caused her to miss out on endorsement deals. She wants $300 million in manages — no, that's not a joke.
Radar has learned Ryan Seacrest has even been dragged into the mess. The KUWTK co-created and executive producer is set to testify during her trial.