Anna Wintour's 'Devil Wears Prada'-Style Behavior Mocked By World-Famous Rival Magazine Executive: 'I Found Her Attempts to Be Intimidating Comical'

The two famous editors worked together at Condé Nast until Wintour's 2013 promotion to Condé Nast Artistic Director.

Since 1988, Wintour has been editor-in-chief of American Vogue.

In addition, she is also the global content officer and artistic director for all other Conde Nast publications – including GQ, The New Yorker and Glamour.

Carter admitted he has been "impressed" by Wintour taking on "more and more responsibility" in her seventh and eighth decades.

Despite their friendship turning for the worst, Wintour told The New York Times via email: "It was wonderful having Graydon as a colleague, first at Vogue and then at Vanity Fair. We had great times together. I look forward to reading the book, and wish him nothing but the best."

Carter is releasing a book, When the Going Was Good: An Editor's Adventures During the Last Golden Age of Magazines, which is set to be released on March 25.