Anna Wintour's 'Devil Wears Prada'-Style Behavior Mocked By World-Famous Rival Magazine Executive: 'I Found Her Attempts to Be Intimidating Comical'
Anna Wintour's Devil Wears Prada-style behavior has been mocked by a world-famous rival magazine executive.
Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter opened up to The New York Times and shared details about the Wintour's stern demeanor while attending an event at Manhattan's posh Collegiate School, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Carter, 75, recalled seeing Wintour, also 75, wearing her signature sunglasses while sitting front row at a private Manhattan school's fashion show.
The Vanity Fair editor's son Ash attended the school alongside Wintour's son Charles.
He said: "As much as I liked her, I found Anna’s efforts to seem intimidating and powerful, almost comical.
"I almost burst out laughing and had to turn my back."
Carter also opened up about Wintour's dining habits in the NYT's story.
According to reports, the Vogue magazine icon is famous for always ordering a rare steak without ever looking at a menu —and as soon as she eats the final bite, the check is called for.
Carter revealed: "More often than not, after a meal with her, I’ve stopped off on the way home to get something to eat."
He even joked: "Dinner with her at a restaurant is like something a McKinsey efficiency expert would admire."
The two famous editors worked together at Condé Nast until Wintour's 2013 promotion to Condé Nast Artistic Director.
Since 1988, Wintour has been editor-in-chief of American Vogue.
In addition, she is also the global content officer and artistic director for all other Conde Nast publications – including GQ, The New Yorker and Glamour.
Carter admitted he has been "impressed" by Wintour taking on "more and more responsibility" in her seventh and eighth decades.
Despite their friendship turning for the worst, Wintour told The New York Times via email: "It was wonderful having Graydon as a colleague, first at Vogue and then at Vanity Fair. We had great times together. I look forward to reading the book, and wish him nothing but the best."
Carter is releasing a book, When the Going Was Good: An Editor's Adventures During the Last Golden Age of Magazines, which is set to be released on March 25.
As rumors constantly swirled of her snobby and cold demeanor, it led to her being nicknamed "Nuclear Wintour."
Wintour, who has become one of the most famous and iconic magazine editors of all time, served as the inspiration for Miranda Priestly, the editor in The Devil Wears Prada, which was a novel written by her former assistant Lauren Weisberger.
The iconic book eventually turned into the successful movie, with Meryl Streep portraying the Wintour-inspired character.
Over the years, Wintour has insisted the negative portrayals of her are unfair and claimed she's a good boss.
In an interview with BBC, she was asked if she thinks "people are frightened" of her, to which she replied: "I hope not."
In the same interview, she was asked about the possibility of retiring.
Wintour said: "I have no plans to leave my job... currently."