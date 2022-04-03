Anna Wintour Faces A Possible 'Mutiny' As Over 500 Employees Plan To Unionize And Protest Against Vogue's Editor-In-Chief

The Editor-in-Chief of Vogue has been on a mission to preserve her legacy and make the fashion magazine more inclusive, but has now found herself at the center of a potential mutiny over allegations of tokenistic hiring decisions as well as poor pay and working conditions.

One of the union's spokespersons, Cortni Spearman, accused the company of using people of color like her to simply fulfill a 'diversity quota'.

In videos making the rounds on social media protesters are seen claiming that they've been "burned out" and working "underpaid" for what is asked of them.

"We're unionizing for a future where any worker from any background can thrive."