Anna Wintour Outrages Vice President Kamala Harris Over 'Relatable' Vogue Cover In Converse And Skinny Pants: 'She Felt Belittled'

Anna Wintour allegedly ruffled the feathers of Kamala Harris over her refusal to change a Vogue magazine cover showing the VP wearing Converse sneakers and a Donald Deal pantsuit.

Harris, 57, was apparently hoping for a regal portrait of herself and was less than enthused to see the “relatable” portrait that the Vogue editor, 72, had selected for her February 2021 print cover, which was “an approachable but less than a grand depiction of the incoming vice president.”

The VP had reportedly dispatched aides to address her issues with the cover in the weeks leading up to Inauguration Day, New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns allege in their upcoming book, This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future.