Meghan Markle Slammed By Fans as 'Pathetic' and 'Ridiculous' After Launching ShopMy Account to Earn Commission Despite $60M Fortune — After Netflix Series' Disastrous Ratings
Meghan Markle has unveiled a new way to make commission off her 2.6 million Instagram followers – and fans have mixed reviews over her latest business move, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite her $60million fortune and recently renewed Netflix show, the Duchess of Sussex announced she set up a "ShopMy" page, where she lists her "favorite" clothing items for fans to purchase through an affiliate link.
Markle, 43, gave a sneak preview of her ShopMy page on her Instagram story.
She captioned the post: "Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come. Link in bio."
Curious fans who clicked the link where taken to a page featuring mostly neutral pieces, leather handbags, gold jewelry and summer-ready sandals.
Her ShopMy page, filed under Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was described as "A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love – I hope you enjoy them!"
The former Suits star also included a disclaimer reading, "*Please note, some products may contain commissionable links.*"
Markle listed a wide range of pieces, from a $128 white oversized linen button down shirt from Reformation, to a $1,350 silk gown from Heidi Merrick, and a $730 pair of leather woven sandals from Saint Laurent.
While some fans gushed over Markle's "curated collection" of her favorite things, others saw the page as another "ridiculous" money-grab opportunity from the Duchess.
One X user recoiled at the post and branded her "pathetic" and "tacky."
Another user chimed in: "Makes no sense for a woman in a $15million mansion with deals that could have netted her upwards of $150million needs anyone's cash from affiliate links. It screams of some sort of desperation."
Others suggested her "influencer" pivot could suggest she's concerned about the pending launch of her rebranded lifestyle collection, As Ever.
An X user wrote: "My guess is that she's worried as ever products aren’t gonna launch."
Some echoed concerns with As Ever while claiming the products Markle showcased proved she's out of touch with her audience.
They wrote: "I am wondering whether her fans can honestly afford her offerings?
"It would be one thing to indulge in the odd pricey flower sprinkles but fashion for hundreds of+ dollars? And will the people who could afford it buy it through her affiliate links? She’s so persona non grata."
As RadarOnline.com reported, a royal insider recently claimed Markle was "crazy" for snubbing a potential Suits reboot as her Netflix cooking show teeters on possible cancellation amid scrutiny from TV critics and fans.
The source said: "Meghan may have said that she was all set for a second series but the bosses at Netflix have been floored by the negative reaction.
"The word is that she needs to do a whole lot better than just bake a few cakes and chop veg for her pampered friends.
"She's getting $100million to show people how to make pretzel gift bags for goodness sakes. It's banal. There's a very real chance they might axe the whole deal."