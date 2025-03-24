Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Slammed By Fans as 'Pathetic' and 'Ridiculous' After Launching ShopMy Account to Earn Commission Despite $60M Fortune — After Netflix Series' Disastrous Ratings

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle faced backlash over launching a commission earning ShopMy page.

Profile Image

March 24 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle has unveiled a new way to make commission off her 2.6 million Instagram followers – and fans have mixed reviews over her latest business move, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite her $60million fortune and recently renewed Netflix show, the Duchess of Sussex announced she set up a "ShopMy" page, where she lists her "favorite" clothing items for fans to purchase through an affiliate link.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle criticized lifestyle show knife skills
Source: NETFLIX

Critics branded Markle 'pathetic' for earning commission off her followers.

Article continues below advertisement

Markle, 43, gave a sneak preview of her ShopMy page on her Instagram story.

She captioned the post: "Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come. Link in bio."

Curious fans who clicked the link where taken to a page featuring mostly neutral pieces, leather handbags, gold jewelry and summer-ready sandals.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle slammed for launching commission earning shopmy page
Source: @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM

Markle said 'many' fans 'asked' her to share her favorite items.

Article continues below advertisement

Her ShopMy page, filed under Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was described as "A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love – I hope you enjoy them!"

The former Suits star also included a disclaimer reading, "*Please note, some products may contain commissionable links.*"

Markle listed a wide range of pieces, from a $128 white oversized linen button down shirt from Reformation, to a $1,350 silk gown from Heidi Merrick, and a $730 pair of leather woven sandals from Saint Laurent.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle slammed for launching commission earning shopmy page
Source: MEGHAN MARKLE/SHOPMY

Markle noted she earns commissions from some products linked on her ShopMy page.

Article continues below advertisement

While some fans gushed over Markle's "curated collection" of her favorite things, others saw the page as another "ridiculous" money-grab opportunity from the Duchess.

One X user recoiled at the post and branded her "pathetic" and "tacky."

Another user chimed in: "Makes no sense for a woman in a $15million mansion with deals that could have netted her upwards of $150million needs anyone's cash from affiliate links. It screams of some sort of desperation."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle jennifer aniston hollywood friendship
Source: MEGA

Sources revealed Markle is 'livid' over his latest interview.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen and Boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen and Boyfriend Joaquim Valente Pack On The PDA During Steamy Boat Ride Following the Birth of Their First Child— After Model's Ex Tom Brady Looked Somber During Solo Gym Outing

Photo of Dolly Parton

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Could Only Have Months to Live' As Pals Fear Singer Could 'Die From Heartbreak' Over Husband Carl Dean's Dementia Death

Article continues below advertisement

Others suggested her "influencer" pivot could suggest she's concerned about the pending launch of her rebranded lifestyle collection, As Ever.

An X user wrote: "My guess is that she's worried as ever products aren’t gonna launch."

Some echoed concerns with As Ever while claiming the products Markle showcased proved she's out of touch with her audience.

They wrote: "I am wondering whether her fans can honestly afford her offerings?

"It would be one thing to indulge in the odd pricey flower sprinkles but fashion for hundreds of+ dollars? And will the people who could afford it buy it through her affiliate links? She’s so persona non grata."

As RadarOnline.com reported, a royal insider recently claimed Markle was "crazy" for snubbing a potential Suits reboot as her Netflix cooking show teeters on possible cancellation amid scrutiny from TV critics and fans.

The source said: "Meghan may have said that she was all set for a second series but the bosses at Netflix have been floored by the negative reaction.

"The word is that she needs to do a whole lot better than just bake a few cakes and chop veg for her pampered friends.

"She's getting $100million to show people how to make pretzel gift bags for goodness sakes. It's banal. There's a very real chance they might axe the whole deal."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.