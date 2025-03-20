'Diva Duchess' Meghan Markle Tells Podcaster How She REALLY Feels About Brutal Criticism of Her 'Goop-Copycat' Netflix Show After It's Slammed as 'Laughable'

In a video, Hirsh cringed as Markle baked a cake in the teaser trailer and said: "Oh guys, I'm genuinely concerned for Meghan. I'm not a Meghan hater at all. It feels like a Blake Lively situation.

"I understand that some people think she's inauthentic. I get that. I'm so scared for her that this Netflix show will make those claims stronger. From the trailer, it looks like it might."

She added: "In the trailer, at least she doesn't come across as relatable. I'm just scared for you Meghan. Why did you have to do that? Consult with me, I would have told you!"

Markle seemed to have watched the video and sent over a handwritten note to the podcast star.