'Diva Duchess' Meghan Markle Tells Podcaster How She REALLY Feels About Brutal Criticism of Her 'Goop-Copycat' Netflix Show After It's Slammed as 'Laughable'
Meghan Markle has told a podcaster how she really feels about the brutal criticism of her Netflix show after it was slammed.
After the trailer for the former actress' Netflix show was released, podcaster Amanda Hirsch shared her concerns before the backlash began, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a video, Hirsh cringed as Markle baked a cake in the teaser trailer and said: "Oh guys, I'm genuinely concerned for Meghan. I'm not a Meghan hater at all. It feels like a Blake Lively situation.
"I understand that some people think she's inauthentic. I get that. I'm so scared for her that this Netflix show will make those claims stronger. From the trailer, it looks like it might."
She added: "In the trailer, at least she doesn't come across as relatable. I'm just scared for you Meghan. Why did you have to do that? Consult with me, I would have told you!"
Markle seemed to have watched the video and sent over a handwritten note to the podcast star.
In response, Markle wrote to Hirsch in a letter: "Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared. Don't be! This is the fun part — let's enjoy it."
Hirsch shared a photo of the letter and captioned the post, "OH MY DUTCHESS."
She detailed more about the meaning behind Markle's message.
On her Instagram Story, she wrote: "Remember I said I was scared for Meghan's new show and the possible hate she would get (because) for some reason (people) wanna hate on her about everything?"
In a follow-up Instagram Story, Hirsch said: "Like, obviously framing this," Hirsch wrote. "Beyond shook. Beyond spiraling. Did I smell the paper? Yes! Do I want my own monogram? Yes. Am I absolutely flabbergasted and obsessed. F---. YES."
She then told the Netflix star: "You have a fan for life."
With Love, Meghan debuted in early March after the release date was pushed back.
While the show earned a spot in Netflix's Top 10 shows, it received a massive amount of backlash on social media and didn't achieve exactly the same success Markle had with her documentary with her husband, Prince Harry.
Just days after her series was picked up for a second season, the disastrous streaming ratings were revealed.
According to the study by Samba TV, the eight-part cooking and lifestyle series was watched by 526,000 households in the first five days following its release on the streaming platform.
The documentary with her husband, Harry & Meghan, was watched by 2.1 million households in approximately the same number of days.
Social media users – who did tune in to watch the series – didn't hold back their thoughts on Markle's show.
One user wrote on X: "Meghan Markle's new Netflix show is sooo curated...and boring."
A second said: "Meghan Markle's show. Tried to enjoy it, but (it was) boring. Music irritating. Could not finish episode 1. Not authentic."
A third added: "Netflix.. it’s time to cut your losses... this was tone death, boring and cringeworthy. Meghan Markle looks so uncomfortable and unrelateable… just stop, please... stop."
A fourth tweeted: "I gave up on the Meghan Markle thing after two episodes. It’s too boring to watch, even ironically. She doesn’t do anything. It’s almost like Netflix made it just to make some cash back off the Meghan haters, but it doesn’t work for that, even. It’s just kind of cringey."