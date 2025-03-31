Truth Behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Plan to Make Princess Diana Documentary' — And How It Would 'Force' Prince William to Go 'Nuclear' at Couple
While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry denied rumors they were planning to release a documentary about Princess Diana, insiders claimed gossip has driven a further wedge between the Sussexes and Prince William, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Reports claimed Markle, 43, and Harry, 40, were in talks with Netflix to develop a documentary about the Duke's late mother as part of their renewed partnership with the streaming service – and the rumored project was slated to be released in 2027 on the 20th anniversary of Diana's passing.
An L.A.-based source even claimed Harry would host and narrate the project. When William caught wind of the reports, insiders claimed he was enraged.
A palace insider said: "Ever since the Sussexes moved to America, William has always suspected something like this would eventuate.
"He was already frustrated with what he sees as 'disgraceful cashing in on his mother's memory' from Meghan in recent months, but a supposed documentary about Diana's life would really take the biscuit."
Meanwhile, other sources alleged William would "certainly" be prepared to make a statement about his opposition to the proposed project.
While the Sussexes were said to deny reports about the project, the information came from an unnamed source and not the couple's official spokesperson, leading some to suspect the Sussexes could still be going through with the project.
A Hollywood insider added: "The matter is murky, there's no doubting it."
And even if the couple do not move forward with a Diana-centered project for Netflix, they are said to be working on a story closely resembling Harry's own tragic childhood.
The couple's company, Archewell Production studios, has acquired the film rights to Carey Fortune's novel, Meet Me at the Lake, in which the protagonist's mother dies in a car accident.
When the news of the film was confirmed in 2023, People reported: "The plot bears likeness to Meghan and Harry's whirlwind romance."
A source close to William said the plot hits "uncomfortably to the bone."
Inside 'Lost and Lonely' Prince Harry's Life as Meghan Markle's 'Spare' — With Royal Exile Now So Frozen Out From Family He Heard About Dad King Charles' Cancer Hospitalization on the News Like the Rest of the World
They added: "Wills can't help suspecting that if Meghan had her way, there would be a biopic about his mom in the works faster that you can say, 'Lights, Camera, Action.'
"He can't believe Harry would even think about invoking their mother for his entertainment career pursuits after everything they've both been through.
"But sadly, he's lost faith in his brother to put a stop to this track Meghan seems to be taking."
As RadarOnline.com reported, tensions are said to be high as ever between Harry and his older brother.
Insiders claimed William even intends on stripping the Sussexes of their royal titles when he takes the throne.
A courtier said: "Behind the scenes, people are saying that the royals have quietly sanctioned the title removal – if Harry and Meghan step out of line again.
"The removal would require an Act of Parliament, but those in the know say the palace has already called several secret meetings to discuss the possibility and put an actionable plan in place."