Truth Behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Plan to Make Princess Diana Documentary' — And How It Would 'Force' Prince William to Go 'Nuclear' at Couple

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry denied rumors they were planning to release a documentary about Princess Diana, insiders claimed gossip has driven a further wedge between the Sussexes and Prince William, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Reports claimed Markle, 43, and Harry, 40, were in talks with Netflix to develop a documentary about the Duke's late mother as part of their renewed partnership with the streaming service – and the rumored project was slated to be released in 2027 on the 20th anniversary of Diana's passing.