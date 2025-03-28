EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry is Fearing for his Kids as Wife Meghan Markle Gets 'Even More Desperate' to Make Showbiz Career Work
Prince Harry is said to be fearing for his children's privacy as wife Meghan Markle attempts to claw her way back into Hollywood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Following mixed reviews of her Netflix cooking show – With Love, Meghan – and the impending launch of her new lifestyle brand, the once-private Duchess of Sussex, 43, has shown more and more glimpses of her two young children – Archie, five, and Lilibet, three – on social media in an apparent attempt to connect with her fans.
Now sources claim the California native's desperate attempt to make it as a lifestyle entrepreneur has become a nightmare for Harry, 40.
Insiders claimed Harry fears his children will be used as "tools" to help build his wife's new brand.
A source told us: "He's desperate to shield their children from all the online haters and backlash. But he's powerless to stop it."
Harry himself was rarely in Markle's Netflix show. He mostly stayed in the background until the final episode, when he seen at a brunch party Markle threw for friends and family to celebrate the start of her "new chapter."
The insider explained: "This show is Meghan's baby," before noting in Harry's mind "the sun rises and sets around Meghan – she can do no wrong."
Yet as the series has been renewed for a second season, as well as the impending launch of her lifestyle brand, it's clear the couple are headed for a life in the public eye, despite ditching their full-time royal duties in 2020 to escape the limelight.
While Markle has shared more snaps of Archie and Lilibet to her 2.3 million followers online, she has been careful to cover their faces.
Our source noted: "Harry and Meghan have been guarded when it comes to their children. Though Meghan has clearly lightened up a little."
Markle also made sure to share a lot about her kids on her show, including sharing her daughter's favorite tidying up song and chatting about the fish her son caught for dinner.
While fans have gushed over Markle giving more of a glimpse into her private life, insiders cautioned it's a slippery slope as some followers are already demanding the Duchess show more of her kids.
In one episode of her Netflix series, Markle threw a kid's party with guest Mindy Kaling, except neither star's children were present, which confused some viewers.
The insider said: "Many viewers felt that was odd."
As Markle chooses to carefully reveal tidbits about her children, including her son Archie's British accent when saying words like "zebra," critics are quick to call out the parents.
Our source said criticism online "really disturbs Harry," who has described his own childhood in the spotlight as being "a mix between The Truman Show and a zoo."