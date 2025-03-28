EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry is Fearing for his Kids as Wife Meghan Markle Gets 'Even More Desperate' to Make Showbiz Career Work

Prince Harry is said to be fearing for his children's privacy as wife Meghan Markle attempts to claw her way back into Hollywood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Following mixed reviews of her Netflix cooking show – With Love, Meghan – and the impending launch of her new lifestyle brand, the once-private Duchess of Sussex, 43, has shown more and more glimpses of her two young children – Archie, five, and Lilibet, three – on social media in an apparent attempt to connect with her fans.