EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Plotting to Strip' Brother Harry and Wife Meghan Markle of Their Sussex Title When He Takes Throne From Cancer-Battling King Charles

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the late Queen Elizabeth named her grandson Harry and former Suits siren Markle the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day in 2018.

The courtier revealed Charles, 76, worries he'd be seen as petty if he yanked back the titles granted by his beloved mother – but hard-nosed William, 42, has no such concerns.

The insider shared: "Behind the scenes, people are saying that the royals have quietly sanctioned the title removal – if Harry and Meghan step out of line again.

"The removal would require an Act of Parliament, but those in the know say the palace has already called several secret meetings to discuss the possibility and put an actionable plan in place."