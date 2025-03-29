EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Plotting to Strip' Brother Harry and Wife Meghan Markle of Their Sussex Title When He Takes Throne From Cancer-Battling King Charles
Ruthless Prince William is eagerly awaiting the day he'll be crowned Britain's next king – as he's raring to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles if they ever again publicly rip the royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to insiders, William has never stopped seething over how his brother, Prince Harry, and his sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, badmouthed the palace after the pair ditched their official duties in 2020 to cash in on their posh pedigrees – and how the verbal attacks saddened the men's father, King Charles.
A courtier said: "The king was especially stung by Harry labeling him an emotionally cold father in his scathing memoir, Spare.
"But the monarch is very concerned about his image and fears backlash from his subjects. That's why he'd never dare take away Harry's Sussex title – despite all the hurt he's caused."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the late Queen Elizabeth named her grandson Harry and former Suits siren Markle the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day in 2018.
The courtier revealed Charles, 76, worries he'd be seen as petty if he yanked back the titles granted by his beloved mother – but hard-nosed William, 42, has no such concerns.
The insider shared: "Behind the scenes, people are saying that the royals have quietly sanctioned the title removal – if Harry and Meghan step out of line again.
"The removal would require an Act of Parliament, but those in the know say the palace has already called several secret meetings to discuss the possibility and put an actionable plan in place."
The courtier added "cowardly" Charles does not have the courage to pull the trigger himself, but the cancer-stricken king has given heir to the throne William his blessing to pursue that route after he's gone.
The rogue prince, 40, and his 43-year-old honey are currently living the good life in their $14 million Montecito mansion, where they're raising their two children – Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.
But since leaving the U.K. for California, the duo has done several bridge-burning interviews bashing Harry's high-society clan. Biracial Markle even suggested that some of the royals were racist for wondering what Archie's skin color would be ahead of his birth.
Sources said the palace permitted the defectors to pursue commercial opportunities in their new civilian lives – but demanded they refrain from calling themselves his or her highness or using the Sussex Royal brand.
Yet insiders shared the diva duchess appears hell-bent on holding on to her Sussex handle.
On the Netflix show With Love, Meghan, the aspiring lifestyle guru tells guest Mindy Kaling: "It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm 'Sussex' now."
Sources said the comment ignited waves of anger inside Windsor Castle and will certainly bring swift repercussions when William ascends to the throne.
"The royals are absolutely furious that Meghan continues to flaunt the Sussex title for her and Harry's own self-gain," an insider confirmed to RadarOnline.com.
"When King Charles does pass away, it's a certainty that William will pull the trigger and strip her and Harry of their HRH status."
One royal watcher believes Markle's comments were an attempt to sway the court of public opinion in the Sussexes' favor.
The source warned: "But William is no pushover. His loyalty lies with the monarchy, not with the sibling or sister-in-law who he believes betrayed the family."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said Harry is already being pushed to the fringes as Queen Camilla has convinced hubby Charles to cut her redheaded stepson out of his will.
And a fawning 2,700-word profile of Harry and a 1,300-word bio of Markle were compressed into a joint description on the royal family's website. Now, their collective blurb consists of under 500 words.
The courtier cautioned: "The Sussexes had better tread carefully. William won't hesitate to erase them completely."