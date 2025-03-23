Netflix to Offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New Contract — as Rogue Royals Could Cash In on 30th Anniversary of Diana's Death

According to a Los Angeles source, this documentary is set to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's passing in August 1997.

Insiders revealed: "The idea is that it would be a solo project for Harry, who would be a co-executive producer as well as hosting and narrating the series."

The Sussexs have already collaborated on multiple documentaries with Netflix, including their first documentary, Harry & Meghan, released in 2022.

Their upcoming series aims to delve into Princess Diana's life and legacy, with particular emphasis on her enduring impact as a social and cultural icon.