Netflix to Offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New Contract — as Rogue Royals Could Cash In on 30th Anniversary of Diana's Death
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been offered a new Netflix documentary focusing on the story of Princess Diana's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The documentary is part of a new deal with Netflix for the Sussexes, where Prince Harry is said to take on a significant role.
According to a Los Angeles source, this documentary is set to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's passing in August 1997.
Insiders revealed: "The idea is that it would be a solo project for Harry, who would be a co-executive producer as well as hosting and narrating the series."
The Sussexs have already collaborated on multiple documentaries with Netflix, including their first documentary, Harry & Meghan, released in 2022.
Their upcoming series aims to delve into Princess Diana's life and legacy, with particular emphasis on her enduring impact as a social and cultural icon.
Despite the expiration of their current $99.5 million agreement with Netflix this year, the streaming platform is keen on extending its partnership with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The potential new series could mark the beginning of a fresh contract between the couple and Netflix.
While discussions are underway regarding the new documentary, no final decisions have been confirmed yet regarding the specifics of their next contract with the streaming platform.
The series is expected to air in 2027, aligning with the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic demise.
Meghan Markle's latest series with Netflix, With Love, Meghan, came out this spring, and many viewers rushed to the platform to watch.
The lifestyle and cookery series was able to crack Netflix's top 10 list, landing at number six in both the UK and US.
Netflix co-chief executive officer Ted Sarandos – who has previously described Harry and Meghan as "the jewels in our crown" – defended the Duchess's new show after it was bombarded with poor reviews.
He said: "We're a passive partner in Meghan's company, and it's a big discovery model for us right now."
According to prominent royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the duo must keep their partnership with the streamer afloat as their initial contract is set to expire later this year.
Fitzwilliams told GB News: "They have to get Netflix and have to keep them on board.
"I think they will get something from Netflix in the future, that seems to be the sign because the head of content at Netflix appeared to be appreciating their efforts in statements so that does imply that something is going to continue with Netflix.
"I would be amazed if it was anything like what they planned when they first signed. Whatever contract comes up, it appears there's going to be some sort of continuation.
"Certainly, for the Sussexes, it is far from encouraging."