The Standells Founding Member Larry Tamblyn Dead at 82 — Rock Legend's Family Shares Emotional Tribute Honoring His 'Incredible Life'

The singer's death was announced by his nephew, Dennis Tamblyn, on Facebook Friday, March 21.

Dennis wrote: "My uncle Larry Tamblyn passed away today. I have very fond memories of him and his family over the years.

"He lived an incredible life. He was in a band called The Standells, whose hit song Dirty Water is still played to this day whenever the Red Sox or The Bruins win a home game. They also played on an episode of The Munsters.

"A few years ago, The Standells played at Hotel Congress here in Tucson and Larry stayed with me. It was so great to hang out with him and catch up. He was still making music well into his later years.

"You will be missed, Uncle Larry."