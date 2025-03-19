BREAKING: 'West Side Story' Actress Carole D’Andrea dead at 87 — As Star's Daughters Cry They Were 'By Her Side As She Passed' in Heartbreaking Statement

Her three daughters, Andre Doven, 63, Robin Morse, 61, and Hilary Morse, 59 shared the news on Instagram: "We are writing to let you know that our beloved mother passed away peacefully at home this past Tuesday, March 11th due to heart failure.

"It was a privilege to be by her side as she passed, and to witness in these last few weeks the grace and courage in which she carried herself as she prepared to, as our Godfather put it, 'exit stage left.'"

The statement added that their mother burned bright: "She lived and loved fully, as many of you well know, and we as her daughters will do our best to pass along her legacy for the rest of our days.

"For now, we are just trying to imagine how to proceed in a world without her."