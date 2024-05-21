Strike: Former Red Sox Pitcher Arrested in Florida as Part of Underage Sex Sting
Ex-Rod Sox pitcher Austin Maddox was one of 27 individuals arrested in Florida as part of an underage sex sting late last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A mugshot obtained by RadarOnline.com shows Maddox with a swollen eye and red marks on his face. Video captured the moment he was cuffed after exiting a red pickup truck and walking into a home filled with officers who tackled him to the ground and apprehended him.
The 33-year-old former MLB star has denied wrongdoing after an arrest report indicated that Maddox allegedly began communicating with an undercover agent pretending to be a minor girl.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the results of their five-day "Operation Valiant Knights" bust on Monday, with Sheriff T.K. Waters claiming that Maddox "traveled with the intent of engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old child" during a press conference.
Maddox and others agreed to meet the purported minors at pre-arranged locations, where they were arrested by law enforcement officers on April 28, authorities said. 24 people were arrested that day, and three more were arrested after a follow-up investigation, Waters said.
The former third-round pick was arrested on four charges including traveling to meet after using a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child, solicitation of a child via computer to engage in sexual conduct, unlawful use of two-way communication device, and produce/promote performance which includes sexual performance by a child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It's unclear if the 27 men know each other. Those arrested range in age from 19 to 69 years old and were taken into custody for a combination of felonies including coercing sexual activity for human trafficking.
"JSO and our partners put the highest priority on the safety and security of our children. As the internet provides new and frightening opportunities for predators to victimize our children, our investigators, along with those with our partner agencies will continue to proactively identify and apprehend child predators before they have the opportunity to act upon their perversions," said Waters.
Maddox is being held in jail on a $300,000 bond.
Defense attorney James Hill, who is representing Maddox, said his client intends to fight the allegations against him and will enter a plea of not guilty.
Maddox has an upcoming court date on May 28.
He formerly played 13 regular season games with the Red Sox in the 2017 season before he retired in 2020.