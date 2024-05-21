The 33-year-old former MLB star has denied wrongdoing after an arrest report indicated that Maddox allegedly began communicating with an undercover agent pretending to be a minor girl.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the results of their five-day "Operation Valiant Knights" bust on Monday, with Sheriff T.K. Waters claiming that Maddox "traveled with the intent of engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old child" during a press conference.

Maddox and others agreed to meet the purported minors at pre-arranged locations, where they were arrested by law enforcement officers on April 28, authorities said. 24 people were arrested that day, and three more were arrested after a follow-up investigation, Waters said.