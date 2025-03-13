Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Fuming' Meghan Markle's Kids Call Bestie Serena Williams Their 'Aunt,' As Shock New Video From Sussex Family Reopens Old Wounds — 'Their Kids Have No Idea Who Their Cousins Are!'

Markle, who is busy promoting her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, shared a very rare video of Williams, 43, playing Candyland with Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex is notoriously protective of her kids, and even when she does tease a look at them, it's usually the back of their heads or some other undistinguishable angle.

In the short video, which she shared to her Instagram stories, Lilibet was seen from the back dancing around in a cute pink top with floral pants. Smiling next to her was Wimbledon champ Williams clapping with glee.

Markle, 43, captioned the video: "When the aunties come to celebrate…and to play. Love you, Serena Williams."