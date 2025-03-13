Your tip
Stella McCartney
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Countryside Revolt Against Paul McCartney's Daughter Stella's $6.5Million Plan To Overhaul Remote Rural Retreat — 'It'll Wreck the Place!'

revolt against stella mccartneys million plans in remote rural retreat
Source: MEGA

Stella McCartney is under fire over her mansion plans in Scotland's Highlands.

March 13 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

The eco-warrior daughter of Beatles icon Sir Paul McCartney is being savaged by angry locals over her plans to build a $6.5million home at a treasured beauty spot.

RadarOnline.com can now reveal furious residents want fashion designer Stella McCartney to tear up her plans for the pad in tiny village in Scotland – and "build elsewhere" in the United Kingdom.

revolt against stella mccartneys million plans in remote rural retreat
Source: MEGA

McCartney has been told to get lost by her new neighbors.

Plans for her striking house sparked controversy among residents of the tiny village of Roshven, located in the picturesque north-west Highlands.

Locals express concern her proposed ultra-modern property, designed with concrete, steel, and glass contradicts McCartney’s eco-conscious image. Jim Michie, a 71-year-old longtime resident, blasted: "I can’t imagine Stella McCartney turning up to one of the dances at the local hall,” while pointing to the narrow headland known as Commando Rock – where McCartney’s house is intended to be built. While Michie admitted he welcomes the prospect of McCartney, 53, becoming a neighbor, he stressed he fears her planned construction will lead to restrictions that could block local access to the scenic spot.

“Commando Rock is one of my favourite places,” he added, also saying gates and security measures could prevent long-time visitors from enjoying the stunning views of the area, His worries are echoed by more than 60 others who have lodged objections with the Highland Council against McCartney’s planning application.

Complaints range from potential impacts on local wildlife to the aesthetic mismatch of the proposed design with the natural surroundings, which critics have described as “monstrous” and “a carbuncle.”

revolt against stella mccartneys million plans in remote rural retreat
Source: MEGA

The fashion designer is the subject of an official complaint by locals in the area where she wants to build.

Local resident Jean Langhorne, a semi-retired ecologist, highlighted the area’s remarkable beauty, which includes panoramic views of the majestic mountain peaks of An Stac and Rois-Bheinn, as well as the rugged coastline featuring seal colonies and vibrant blue waters.

"It’s more than just scenery; it’s where people live and work, with deep-rooted histories," he said.

The fuming local added: "If I were Stella McCartney and had millions to spare and my whole brand was built about sustainability, I would acknowledge that Commando Rock is simply the wrong place.

"I would see the huge ecological impact and recognise that it could take years to overcome the difficulties – not least the objections of the local residents. I would build my fabulous house somewhere else.

"But I wouldn’t sell the land. I’d set it up as the Stella McCartney nature reserve to benefit the community and the environment. Surely that would be a really great example of saving what you love?”

revolt against stella mccartneys million plans in remote rural retreat
Source: MEGA

McCartney's brand as an eco-warrior is taking a kicking thanks to her mansion plans.

Despite her commitment to sustainability, as showcased in her Summer 2025 collection themed Save What You Love, McCartney's message about sustainability are undermined by her building plans, Roshven residents rage.

"It’s ironic that the landscape is being put at risk by the inappropriate and inconsiderate plans of someone whose entire professional image is built around concern for the environment," Langhorne added. Commando Rock, also historically significant as a training site for WWII troops, is now the focal point of the local dispute over McCartney's planned development.

Community members say they remain committed to protecting what they cherish most: one of the last undeveloped stretches along the coastline.

