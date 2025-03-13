EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Countryside Revolt Against Paul McCartney's Daughter Stella's $6.5Million Plan To Overhaul Remote Rural Retreat — 'It'll Wreck the Place!'

Plans for her striking house sparked controversy among residents of the tiny village of Roshven, located in the picturesque north-west Highlands.

Locals express concern her proposed ultra-modern property, designed with concrete, steel, and glass contradicts McCartney’s eco-conscious image. Jim Michie, a 71-year-old longtime resident, blasted: "I can’t imagine Stella McCartney turning up to one of the dances at the local hall,” while pointing to the narrow headland known as Commando Rock – where McCartney’s house is intended to be built. While Michie admitted he welcomes the prospect of McCartney, 53, becoming a neighbor, he stressed he fears her planned construction will lead to restrictions that could block local access to the scenic spot.

“Commando Rock is one of my favourite places,” he added, also saying gates and security measures could prevent long-time visitors from enjoying the stunning views of the area, His worries are echoed by more than 60 others who have lodged objections with the Highland Council against McCartney’s planning application.

Complaints range from potential impacts on local wildlife to the aesthetic mismatch of the proposed design with the natural surroundings, which critics have described as “monstrous” and “a carbuncle.”