Chalamet is hot off playing Dylan in the A Complete Unknown biopic of the famously off-the-radar music icon – and is riding high on the Oscar nod he got for his work.

Meanwhile, Jenner, 27, spends most of her time being smitten with the star.

Since becoming a reality star at the age of 10, she transitioned to a successful businesswoman in her teens and earned the title of the world’s youngest self-made billionaire from Forbes by age 21.

Adding to her busy life, Jenner became a mother to two children, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, by age 24.

The whirlwind of her life has left little room for her to unwind – but sources tell us she is finally overjoyed to be having fun with an A-lister and wants to settle down.

They seem an ok match on paper: at 29, Chalamet shares a similar level of fame and fortune with Jenner.

But insiders say their differing attitudes to fame could "doom" their romance.