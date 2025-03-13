EXCLUSIVE: How Kylie Jenner 'Blabbing About Secrets of Wild Sex Life' With Timothée Chalamet Could 'Ruin Their Relationship For Good' — As A-List Actor 'Despises Reality TV-Style Attention' and 'Wants to Be Bob Dylan-Style Recluse'
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just can't keep their hands off each – with the reality TV star recently opening up to pals about her "red hot" sex life with the Hollywood hunk.
The pair often sneak away from A-list showbiz bashes early to retire to their hotel suite for a long night of passion, RadarOnline.com can reveal – but sources tell us Jenner's blabbing about their antics could kill her relationship with Chalamet as he hates gossip and anything that smells of reality TV tell-alls.
A source told us: "Timothée is worried sick about exposure and headlines about things like his sex life – he hates reality TV and wants to be as reclusive as his hreo, Bob Dylan."
Chalamet is hot off playing Dylan in the A Complete Unknown biopic of the famously off-the-radar music icon – and is riding high on the Oscar nod he got for his work.
Meanwhile, Jenner, 27, spends most of her time being smitten with the star.
Since becoming a reality star at the age of 10, she transitioned to a successful businesswoman in her teens and earned the title of the world’s youngest self-made billionaire from Forbes by age 21.
Adding to her busy life, Jenner became a mother to two children, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, by age 24.
The whirlwind of her life has left little room for her to unwind – but sources tell us she is finally overjoyed to be having fun with an A-lister and wants to settle down.
They seem an ok match on paper: at 29, Chalamet shares a similar level of fame and fortune with Jenner.
But insiders say their differing attitudes to fame could "doom" their romance.
The couple has been riding a wave of excitement over the last month and a half, attending numerous parties and celebrations, including events for Chalamet's A Complete Unknown movie.
Their relationship took a very public turn this year, shifting from discreet outings to high-profile appearances on the awards circuit, with Jenner notably supporting her boyfriend’s accolades.
And their recent appearance at the 2025 Oscars showcased their playful dynamic, as the couple enjoyed the festivities alongside other A-listers, including here sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.
"It's been a non-stop party for them," a source told us. "Kylie has been in ‘mommy mode’ for so long; she’s finally letting loose and having the time of her life."
However, their nights out often lead to more intimate moments.
According to insiders, after indulging at events, the couple seeks private time, often retreating to luxurious hotels, where their chemistry reportedly intensifies.
"Kylie has even bragged about how incredible their connection is," a source told us. "They often leave places earlier to be alone and their passion for each other is red hot.
"But Kylie most take care because Tim also loves to get away from it all and hates the world of reality TV inhabited by Kylie and her family. He's more of a Dylan-style recluse."
There's another problem for Jenner and her fella – her 'momager' mom Kris Jenner's desire to get the actor on the family's flagging TV show.
The ambitious reality telly matriarch is said to be "desperate" to recruit Hollywood golden boy Chalamet for The Kardashians… but along with her daughter's blabbing about her sex life to pals. it could also kill the actor's love for Kylie.
Sources say Jenner Jr is unsettled by the thought of Chalamet joining the show, especially considering the tumultuous outcomes for her sisters after their significant others appeared on screen.
Her ex, Travis Scott, who shares two children with Kylie, made only a brief appearance on the series – and our source said: "She's petrified of history repeating itself."