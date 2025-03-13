EXCLUSIVE: Movie Insider Reveals VERY Mysterious Reason Barbara Broccoli Broke Up With James Bond And Sold Spy Franchise to Amazon — 'It Just Doesn't Make Sense!'
James Bond mogul Barbara Broccoli has hit headlines for selling her family's 007 franchise for $1billion – despite after branding new partners Amazon "f***king idiots."
Insiders have now told RadarOnline.com Amazon chief Jeff Bezos personally rang Broccoli to iron out the takeover after reading her explosive comments in the Wall Street Journal – AND we can reveal the mystery behind the sale.
In a shock turn of events, Broccoli – the longtime and famously protective steward of the 007 flicks – announced the sale of her family's company, EON Productions, to Amazon.
This decision marked a huge shift in the creative control of the iconic film series that has been in the Broccoli family since 1962.
When Broccoli, 64, and her half-brother, Michael G. Wilson, 83, inherited the franchise in the mid-1990s, they were guided by their father, legendary producer Cubby Broccoli, who urged them: "Don’t let anybody else screw it up."
This advice shaped their stewardship of the franchise for decades, making the recent announcement all the more perplexing to Hollywood insiders.
So, the announcement left many questioning why Broccoli would part with a treasured family heirloom, especially after a protracted struggle with Amazon since its acquisition of MGM, Bond's home, for $8.45billion in 2021.
But an insider told us: "Several theories have emerged regarding the decision. The first suggests that after over 30 years producing nine Bond films, starting with GoldenEye in 1995, Broccoli may be fatigued by the demands of the franchise.
"Sources indicate that she has grown exasperated with the challenges posed by Amazon, even labeling her new partners as 'f------ idiots' in that recent Wall Street Journal interview.
"Another theory posits that Jeff Bezos made her an irresistible offer. Rumors suggest that upon hearing her candid remarks, Bezos reached out with a promise that sealed the deal, rumored to be around the billion-dollar mark."
Yet huge questions linger about Broccoli's sudden departure from a venture that has defined her career.
Financially secure with an estimated net worth nearing $500million, Broccoli's motives remain unclear.
Our source added: "By selling the franchise, she not only distances herself from Bond but also severs ties with the Broccoli family, including potential heirs being groomed to continue the legacy. To tell you the truth, nobody knows 100% why Barbara did it. It doesn’t make sense."
Bond fans have been left let down and outraged Amazon MGM Studios has gained creative control of the franchise in a historic shake-up.
Diehard devotees of the series are fearing a woke future for Bond with the suave, hard-drinking, bed-hopping 007 replaced with a gay or trans version to appeal to the liberal brigade, as RadarOnline.com has revealed.
One X one user predicted: "Bond is dead as we know, Amazon will 'WOKE' this to death."
Another critic of the buy-up ranted on the web: "Well it's going to be woke bond now... terrible."
Yet another said about the deal: “This will kill James Bond as we know it, Amazon are woke and corrupt everything."
Another simply stated: "This is the absolute end. Gonna be a gay, trans Bond. The woke brigade won’t be able to help meddling."
Under the new joint venture, Wilson and Broccoli will remain co-owners of the James Bond intellectual property rights.
The new deal grants Amazon MGM Studios creative control over future productions of the franchise, whilst maintaining the joint ownership structure with the franchise's long-term stewards.