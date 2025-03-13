EXCLUSIVE: Movie Insider Reveals VERY Mysterious Reason Barbara Broccoli Broke Up With James Bond And Sold Spy Franchise to Amazon — 'It Just Doesn't Make Sense!'

In a shock turn of events, Broccoli – the longtime and famously protective steward of the 007 flicks – announced the sale of her family's company, EON Productions, to Amazon.

This decision marked a huge shift in the creative control of the iconic film series that has been in the Broccoli family since 1962.

When Broccoli, 64, and her half-brother, Michael G. Wilson, 83, inherited the franchise in the mid-1990s, they were guided by their father, legendary producer Cubby Broccoli, who urged them: "Don’t let anybody else screw it up."

This advice shaped their stewardship of the franchise for decades, making the recent announcement all the more perplexing to Hollywood insiders.

So, the announcement left many questioning why Broccoli would part with a treasured family heirloom, especially after a protracted struggle with Amazon since its acquisition of MGM, Bond's home, for $8.45billion in 2021.

But an insider told us: "Several theories have emerged regarding the decision. The first suggests that after over 30 years producing nine Bond films, starting with GoldenEye in 1995, Broccoli may be fatigued by the demands of the franchise.

"Sources indicate that she has grown exasperated with the challenges posed by Amazon, even labeling her new partners as 'f------ idiots' in that recent Wall Street Journal interview.

"Another theory posits that Jeff Bezos made her an irresistible offer. Rumors suggest that upon hearing her candid remarks, Bezos reached out with a promise that sealed the deal, rumored to be around the billion-dollar mark."