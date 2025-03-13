INVESTIGATION: Mad Vlad Putin's 'Secret Blueprint' For Future of Ukraine Invasion Exposed in Classified File — Laying Bare What Russian Despot REALLY Thinks of Donald Trump's Peace Plan
Vladimir Putin has no plans at all of agreeing to a peaceful end in Russia's war against Ukraine – even after President Donald Trump proposed a plan to end the conflict.
According to a now exposed classified file, Russia's intentions are to drag out the Trump-led peace talks so that "a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis cannot happen before 2026,” RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Kremlin document, obtained by European intelligence services, and written by a Moscow think tank with ties to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), notes Moscow should be prepared to pushback against any plans for peace and instead offer up a list of shock demands in order for the war to continue.
According to the Washington Post, the document states numerous ways Russia could benefit from the chaos between the United States, China, and the EU, making it "impossible" for a resolution to be reached within 100 days.
The file reads: “A peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis cannot happen before 2026."
It also calls for “the complete dismantling” of the “current” Ukrainian government, and adds: "In reality, the current Kyiv regime cannot be changed from inside the country. Its complete dismantling is needed."
In the documents, it urges Russia to insist on sovereignty over the Ukrainian territories it has seized during the war so far, and that it would be a plus for them to propose American companies be allowed to develop rare earth minerals in Russia and Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine.
The file also believes Russia is hoping to seize even more territory.
Despite the disturbing information, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov shut it down, claiming the Russian government “was not aware of such recommendations” detailed in the file.
He added the suggestions are “extremely contradictory,” and said Russia is “working with more considered options.”
Meanwhile, Thomas Graham, the former senior Russia director at the National Security Council during President George W. Bush’s administration, claimed Russia is “not interested in an early resolution of the Ukraine crisis.”
Graham said: "They consistently talk about the root causes, which... are about the domestic politics in Ukraine, and even more important than that, the European security architecture, which would be the role of NATO."
"A simple cease-fire which doesn’t take that into account is of no interest to Russia. And Trump doesn’t appear to understand," he added.
All this comes as Trump pushed for Putin to agree to a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, threatening "devastating" consequences if he did not.
"There are things that wouldn't be pleasant in a financial sense," the controversial president said when asked what the next steps would be if Russia refused a ceasefire.
Trump continued: "I can do things financially that would be very bad for Russia. I don't want to do that because I want to get peace.
"... In a financial sense, yes, we could do things that would be very bad for Russia, that would be devastating for Russia. But I don't want to do that."
On Thursday, Putin revealed he would consider the ceasefire – which has already been agreed on by Ukraine and president Volodymyr Zelensky —but numerous "questions" would have to be answered first.
The 72-year-old said: "The idea itself is the right one, and we definitely support it, but there are questions that we need to discuss, and I think that we need to talk them through with our American colleagues and partners.”
According to Putin, some of those questions include what will happen to Ukraine’s forces occupying part of Russia’s Kursk region, and how the cease-fire would be enforced.