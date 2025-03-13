INVESTIGATION: Mad Vlad Putin's 'Secret Blueprint' For Future of Ukraine Invasion Exposed in Classified File — Laying Bare What Russian Despot REALLY Thinks of Donald Trump's Peace Plan

The Kremlin document, obtained by European intelligence services, and written by a Moscow think tank with ties to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), notes Moscow should be prepared to pushback against any plans for peace and instead offer up a list of shock demands in order for the war to continue.

According to the Washington Post, the document states numerous ways Russia could benefit from the chaos between the United States, China, and the EU, making it "impossible" for a resolution to be reached within 100 days.

The file reads: “A peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis cannot happen before 2026."