How Gene Hackman's Two Surviving Dogs Bear and Nikita Performed Heart-Wrenching Final Act of Loyalty as Their Owners' Bodies Rotted in Reclusive Hollywood Icon's Ultra-Private $4Million Compound

Thanks to the help of his dogs, Hackman's body was located in the mudroom at the far end of the sprawling 9,000-square-foot home.

Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya said: "They realized (the dog) was trying to say, 'Hey, come over here! Come over here!'"

After leading the team to him, one of the dogs sat beside Hackman's body.

Nikita was "skittish because of all the commotion" and refused to leave the sides of both of her owners, authorities said.