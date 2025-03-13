Inside the 'Curse' of Girl and Boy Bands — We Reveal How World's Most Famous Groups Have Been Ravaged by Drink, Drugs, Sex Scandals and Tragic Deaths After Passing of Five's Stedman Pearson and Homelessness of En Vogue's Dawn Robinson
Countless bands have been rocked by wild drinking binges, drug abuse, and shocking sex scandals while under the media's intense spotlight.
Following the death of Five's Stedman Pearson and the news of En Vogue's Dawn Robinson facing homelessness, RadarOnline.com can reveal the notorious groups whose scandals and struggles played a role in their downfall.
Dating back to the 1960s and 1970s, legendary rock band The Rolling Stones faced continuous struggles with substance abuse.
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and other members were frequently in the media for their excessive drug use. Richards, in particular, had a famously turbulent relationship with heroin and cocaine.
The group's hedonistic lifestyle, filled with partying and promiscuity, resulted in frequent run-ins with the law and constant media scrutiny.
In the late 70s, rock group Fleetwood Mac also experienced significant drama.
Members like Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and Mick Fleetwood were battling intense drug and alcohol addictions, which led to personal and professional chaos.
Romantic entanglements within the band added to the turmoil – particularly the breakup of Nicks and Buckingham, which impacted the group's dynamic and music.
Known for their wild rock 'n' roll lifestyle, members of Led Zeppelin often made headlines for their drug use, particularly cocaine, and their notorious behavior offstage.
The band members were frequently linked to excessive partying, including a series of infamous "groupie" encounters.
The most shocking scandal was their alleged involvement with a 14-year-old girl during a 1973 tour – an incident that tarnished their reputation for years.
Despite their cultural impact, even the "Fab Four" were not immune to the pressures of fame.
The Beatles' John Lennon and Paul McCartney experimented with drugs, including LSD, which influenced both their personal lives and music.
Lennon also had well-documented struggles with alcohol and sex addiction. Their internal conflicts, fueled by substance abuse and personality clashes, eventually led to the band's breakup in 1970.
Members of heavy metal band Mötley Crüe were notorious for their wild behavior throughout the 1980s and 1990s, fueled by a combination of drugs, alcohol, and sex.
Their lives were filled with party-induced chaos – from the rampant abuse of heroin, cocaine, and alcohol to the infamous sex parties.
The group's members, especially Tommy Lee and Vince Neil, were infamous for their hard-partying lifestyle, which led to multiple rehab stints and personal struggles.
The Jackson family, especially in the early days, also had their fair share of scandals.
While not as public as some others, Michael Jackson's relationship with his family and struggles with substance abuse were well-documented, as well as rumors surrounding the family's personal dynamics.
The Jackson family was shaken by the death of Michael in 2009, which affected both the legacy of The Jackson 5 and the family as a whole.
One of the most iconic girl groups of all time, The Supremes, dealt with hardship as they lost their founding member Florence Ballard in 1976 – following years of personal struggles and internal conflict within the group.
Her death, at just 32 years old, was a tragic blow to the group's legacy. Diana Ross, the band’s most famous member, would later reflect on how her death impacted the group’s success and dynamics.
In the late 1980s and early 1990s, New Kids on the Block were one of the biggest boy bands – but their success came with its own set of scandals.
Donnie Wahlberg, the group's bad boy, struggled with drinking and partying, which was widely publicized. Joey McIntyre, another member, later admitted the constant partying took a toll on the group's unity.
As both girl and boy bands shot to fame in the 90s, so did the struggles that came along with them.
The Backstreet Boys were at the peak of their fame at that time, but some members faced personal struggles with drugs and alcohol.
AJ McLean, in particular, has been open about his struggles with alcohol and depression. His drinking problem led to multiple stints in rehab, and his behavior during this time affected the band's image.
The Spice Girls were one of the most famous girl groups of the 1990s, but their popularity came with its own set of challenges.
Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) famously left the band in 1998, citing personal reasons, but rumors of tensions surrounding her departure included allegations of alcohol abuse and partying.
Mel B (Scary Spice) has also been open about her former struggles with alcohol.
TLC was another one of the most influential girl groups of the 1990s, but their career was riddled with financial troubles, drug use, and personal scandals.
T-Boz (Chilli) and Left Eye (Lisa Lopes) both struggled with substance abuse, with Left Eye's behavior often making headlines.
Lopes went to rehab for alcohol abuse and even set fire to her ex-boyfriend's house in 2001, which led to her being arrested.
Her tragic death in a 2002 car accident profoundly affected TLC, causing the band to halt their activities.
In 2007, The Ronettes' lead singer, Ronnie Spector – who is often the face of the band – dealt with the passing of her sister, Estelle Bennett, who was part of the group.
Estelle passed away after battling health issues, leaving Ronnie devastated. Ronnie Spector continued to keep the band's legacy alive, but the death of her sister was a significant blow to her personally and professionally.
Zayn left the group in 2015, citing a desire for mental peace and privacy, and later spoke out about his struggles with anxiety, the pressures of fame, and dealing with substance abuse.
Payne, who died in October at age 31, also dealt with similar issues – with toxicology reports showing he had several drugs in his system at his time of death.
On Wednesday, it was revealed Dawn Robinson, a founding member of the R&B/pop group En Vogue, has been living in her car for the past three years.
She explained her situation in a YouTube video, saying she had to "deal" with some aspects of her life and needed to step away.
Shortly after, RadarOnline.com revealed eighties pop star Stedman Pearson had tragically passed away aged 60.
Friends of the musician, who was part of RnB group Five Star – once dubbed "the U.K.'s answer to the Jacksons" – were informed of his death on Wednesday.
Like the Jackson 5, his band was made up of siblings – Pearson alongside his brother Delroy, and sisters Lorraine, Denise and Doris – and they were known for their glam image, matching costumes and dance routines.