News > Celebrity deaths

Eighties' Pop Star Dead Aged 60 As Tributes Pour in for Tragic Singer Whose Chart-Topping Band Were Once Compared to the Jacksons

Embedded Image
Source: Instagram

Stedman Pearson, a member of Eighties RnB outfit Five Star, has passed away aged 60 as tributes pour in for the popular musician.

March 13 2025, Published 6:36 a.m. ET

Eighties pop star Stedman Pearson has tragically passed away aged 60.

RadarOnline.com can reveal friends of the musician, who was part of RnB group Five Star — once dubbed "the U.K.'s answer to the Jacksons", were informed of his death on Wednesday as tributes poured in.

Embedded Image
Source: Instagram

Stedman was part of pop act Five Star, the first all-black group to top the U.K. music charts.

The singer enjoyed huge success with his band including notching six Top 10 UK singles, including hit Rain or Shine which reached number two in the charts.

His band were formed of siblings — Stedman, his brother Delroy, and sisters Lorraine, Denise and Doris — and they were known for their glamorous image, matching costumes and dance routines.

Like the Jacksons, their father pulled the strings and shaped them into a pop outfit.

And Buster Pearson, a former session musician who had played with Otis Redding, Jimmy Cliff and Wilson Pickett, was so dedicated to music, he turned down an opportunity from Disney to film a TV show about Five Star to concentrate on their second album.

Denise was the lead singer and also wrote most of the songs, including Stay Out Of My Life, Five Star's only self-composed top ten single.

Eldest sister Doris served as the band’s choreographer, while Stedman — the group's most senior member — served as costume designer.

Indeed, so outrageous were his ideas, legend has it that their shoulder pads grew so big, Five Star had to walk sideways down corridors.

Friends and fans were quick to pay tribute to Stedman after the sad news.

stus image templates
Source: Instagram

Five Star were dubbed 'The U.K.'s answer to the Jackson 5' as the group was comprised of siblings and managed by their father.

One wrote: "Sad to hear that lovely Stedman Pearson has passed away. I knew Steeman in the noughties when he would often come down to Heaven where I dj’d.

"He was such a sweet gentle person and always used to smell divine. I commented on this once to him and the very next week he came to see me with a huge and very expensive bottle of cologne as a gift. He was lovely.

"Sleep well Stedman and once again - thank you for my cologne. I still have the bottle!"

Another said: "R.I.P Stedman Pearson aka Five Star , my beautiful Friend I'll always remember the laughter we shared and the Dream you made reality.

"Gone too soon but never forgotten you live on forever in my heart & the 5 star/Stedman legacy you've left for us all to enjoy forever Thank you with all my heart. Love u more !!!"

Five Star became the youngest group ever to top the British charts, and also the first black group to top the U.K. charts.

But in 1995, the group went their separate ways but they did reunite.

Embedded Image
Source: Instagram

Stedman was known for his eccentric fashion taste and he designed many of his band's stage outfits.

The group shrunk to a trio in 2001, but Stedman continued to perform with sisters Denise and Lorraine until 2006.

Five Star reunited again in 2012 before calling it a day for the final time.

Since the band split Stedman diversified and has had a number of jobs including running a limousine hire service and as a dance teacher.

Stedman's X bio states that he is a solo recording artist and he continues to be heavily involved in the fashion world.

