Eighties' Pop Star Dead Aged 60 As Tributes Pour in for Tragic Singer Whose Chart-Topping Band Were Once Compared to the Jacksons

The singer enjoyed huge success with his band including notching six Top 10 UK singles, including hit Rain or Shine which reached number two in the charts.

His band were formed of siblings — Stedman, his brother Delroy, and sisters Lorraine, Denise and Doris — and they were known for their glamorous image, matching costumes and dance routines.

Like the Jacksons, their father pulled the strings and shaped them into a pop outfit.

And Buster Pearson, a former session musician who had played with Otis Redding, Jimmy Cliff and Wilson Pickett, was so dedicated to music, he turned down an opportunity from Disney to film a TV show about Five Star to concentrate on their second album.