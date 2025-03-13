EXCLUSIVE: Decrepit Drummer Phil Collins 'Has Lost Will to Live' And 'Could be Dead Within SIX MONTHS'

Decrepit drummer Phil Collins lives in agonizing pain and can no longer make music and friends say the crippled Genesis legend is going downhill quickly and fear he could be dead in six months, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I just feel like I've used up my air miles," the morose musician has admitted.

The Easy Lover singer, 74, has had far from an easy time of it was previously reported on his longtime battles with chronic pain and deteriorating health, and sources now say he has been in frantic free fall since the group performed their final concert in March 2022, when the frail fellow sat in a chair onstage while his son Nic, 23, took Phil's place behind the drum kit.

"The last tour was Phil's way of saying goodbye to his fans," our insider said. "He hasn't been able to play the drums and can't hold the drumsticks without horrendous pain. The thing he loved the most has thrashed his hands and feet."