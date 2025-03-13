EXCLUSIVE: Inside Donald Trump's War on Drug Cartels Revealed – The Tech, Blueprint and Ultimate Goal to 'Wipe Ruthless Gangs off Face of the Planet'

Donald Trump has declared war on the Mexican cartels that relentlessly ply Americans with life-robbing narcotics by unleashing a clandestine armada of military drones and spy planes over the southwestern border to seek out labs mass-producing the deadly drugs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Military officials say the covert CIA-run missions infiltrate "well into sovereign Mexico" to uncover hidden fentanyl factories that churn out the narcotic responsible for killing more than 200 Americans every day, with insiders adding it has led Trump to vow to "wipe them off the face of the planet."