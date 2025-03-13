EXCLUSIVE: Inside Donald Trump's War on Drug Cartels Revealed – The Tech, Blueprint and Ultimate Goal to 'Wipe Ruthless Gangs off Face of the Planet'
Donald Trump has declared war on the Mexican cartels that relentlessly ply Americans with life-robbing narcotics by unleashing a clandestine armada of military drones and spy planes over the southwestern border to seek out labs mass-producing the deadly drugs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Military officials say the covert CIA-run missions infiltrate "well into sovereign Mexico" to uncover hidden fentanyl factories that churn out the narcotic responsible for killing more than 200 Americans every day, with insiders adding it has led Trump to vow to "wipe them off the face of the planet."
On Inauguration Day, newly-installed president trump signed an executive order calling for a broad crackdown on cartel activity.
A month later, he made an even bolder move by formally designating eight Latin American criminal groups "foreign terrorist organizations."
The groups include Tren de Aragua in Venezuela, MS-13 in El Salvador, and six groups based in Mexico.
Sources say the saber-rattling commander-in-chief may not stop with a surveillance campaign and could up the game by ordering armed raids into sovereign Mexican territory – a notion that doesn't sit well with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.
EXCLUSIVE: Dumped Host Joy Reid Set to 'Scream Bloody Murder' Over Being Axed from MSNBC – 'She Knows Where the Bodies are Buried and Is Getting Set to Torch Network to Ground!'
Sheinbaum declared: "The Mexican people will under no circumstances accept interventions, intrusions, or any other action from abroad that is detrimental to the integrity, independence or sovereignty of the nation... (including) violations of Mexican territory whether by land, sea or air."
But retired Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely applauds the intelligence incursions into Mexico and believes even more needs to be done.
In fact, Vallely recently drafted a Pentagon report titled Operation Sinaloa that, in addition to spy flights, calls for U.S. special-ops forces to fight the cartels south of the border.
"Trump clearly feels something more must be done, and so do I," Vallely told RadarOnline.com. "If we're going to win this battle, we need to take the fight to them."