EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Divorce 'Now Inevitable' — 'There's No Way They Will Be Able to Withstand the Constant Reports They Have Secretly Split For Much Longer'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's divorce is now "inevitable" experts say.
Sources told RadarOnline.com there is "no way" the couple will stay together in the face of the constant bombardment of rumors in the press and online they have already secretly split and are leading separate lives.
It comes after we revealed studios and networks are also trying to cozy-up to the couple as rumors whirl about the strength of their seven-year marriage as Markle launches a TV show, podcast series and lifestyle brand to monetize her royal title as the Duchess of Sussex.
Rumors the pair are on the rocks were recently fueled by a shock Vanity Fair report, which claimed Markle, 43, had sounded out a leading publisher about penning a post-divorce bombshell book and insiders say a split is "inevitable".
We told how speculation is rife Netflix, makers of the panned With Love, Meghan show, are only keeping the couple on its books after their $100million content deal has expired to bag an explosive divorce scoop.
A source told us: "Those in the know say that many studios and networks are lingering around Harry and Meghan, waiting for a potential divorce to unfold. The chatter is palpable, with whispers echoing that the likes of Netflix might be biding their time, hoping to capitalize on the couple's potential split.
"This speculation has left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in utter disbelief, feeling appalled that the very industry they are part of could harbor such sinister motives.
"The notion that relationships are being forged solely to get a front-row seat to their downfall is absolutely repugnant to them. But there are cracks in the relationship. Meghan is going full steam ahead into her career as a brand guru, whereas Harry just hates the limelight.
"She has even been parading their kids on social media to drive traffic to her brand and that leaves some very big questions about what she wants from life.
"It’s a precarious existence where the threat of a breakup has become a chilling specter, and they’re no doubt aware that some are eagerly awaiting just that.
"Their divorce is now inevitable in the face of all this."
We told earlier this week how Markle's life could have been very different without Harry.
She was destined for a life treading the boards in musical theater shows loved by school kids and grandparents before she got her hooks into the prince.
But Markle was spared a career on the grueling pantomime circuit in the UK appearing in productions of Snow White and Aladdin after being swept off her feet by her real-life Prince Charming.
A former pal lifted the lid on the Duchess of Sussex's life before meeting Prince Harry.
PR guru Nick Ede suggested Brits could have seen Markle take to the stage in the UK and take on pantomime roles that are popular at Christmas.
Ede added the Suits star could have tried her hand at musical comedy theater if she had not met Prince Harry.
He explained Markle had got in touch with him before meeting Harry as she was keen to explore acting opportunities in the UK while starring in Suits, including potentially starring in roles on the West End.
And he said: "We actually became pretty good friends, we spent a lot of time together. She asked me to find her an agent. At the time she was going to be on Suits, she had three or four months where she could kind of do what she wanted to do."
Ede added: "She'd seen other celebrities go into the West End and offer them a short run. So she wanted to do that. So I took her around to see some agents."
Recalling the meeting with one agent, he said: "I won't name the agent who we took her to, but he was very pompous, and he turned around to her and he said, 'Ah, I can't really imagine you on the West End stage, but you know David Hasselhoff?'
"And she was like, 'Yeah, I know David Hasselhoff.'
"(He said) 'Well, he makes a lot of money in pantomime, and I can see you in pantomime.'"