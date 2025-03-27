EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Divorce 'Now Inevitable' — 'There's No Way They Will Be Able to Withstand the Constant Reports They Have Secretly Split For Much Longer'

Rumors the pair are on the rocks were recently fueled by a shock Vanity Fair report, which claimed Markle, 43, had sounded out a leading publisher about penning a post-divorce bombshell book and insiders say a split is "inevitable".

We told how speculation is rife Netflix, makers of the panned With Love, Meghan show, are only keeping the couple on its books after their $100million content deal has expired to bag an explosive divorce scoop.

A source told us: "Those in the know say that many studios and networks are lingering around Harry and Meghan, waiting for a potential divorce to unfold. The chatter is palpable, with whispers echoing that the likes of Netflix might be biding their time, hoping to capitalize on the couple's potential split.

"This speculation has left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in utter disbelief, feeling appalled that the very industry they are part of could harbor such sinister motives.

"The notion that relationships are being forged solely to get a front-row seat to their downfall is absolutely repugnant to them. But there are cracks in the relationship. Meghan is going full steam ahead into her career as a brand guru, whereas Harry just hates the limelight.

"She has even been parading their kids on social media to drive traffic to her brand and that leaves some very big questions about what she wants from life.

"It’s a precarious existence where the threat of a breakup has become a chilling specter, and they’re no doubt aware that some are eagerly awaiting just that.

"Their divorce is now inevitable in the face of all this."