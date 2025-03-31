Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Prince Harry

Scandal-Plagued Prince Harry 'Facing Awful Question' of 'Whether His Brand has Any Kind of Future' After Charity 'Bullying, Harassment and Misogyny' Accusations

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is battling to save his brand after his charity took a hit courtesy of bullying, harassment and misogyny claims from ex-chairwoman.

March 31 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry's brand is facing an uncertain future after his charity was hit by bullying, harassment and misogyny claims.

RadarOnline.com reveal serious questions are now being asked as to whether the royal's reputation will come out of the Sentebale saga unscathed, with insiders claiming his brand may become too toxic for future collaborations.

Article continues below advertisement
sussex spiral prince harry alone heartbroken
Source: MEGA

Harry quit his charity last week 19 years after co-founding Sentebale in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Article continues below advertisement

A source said: "Harry's brand has taken a real hit, he would not have expected such a fallout.

"Now he's desperately trying to salvage his reputation over fear the row could tarnish future deals and endorsements."

Last week, Harry quit the charity — which he co-founded in memory of his mother Princess Diana — saying he was forced to step down "in support of and solidarity with" the board of trustees who had also resigned, following disagreements with the chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle exile king charles cancer hospitalization
Source: MEGA

The royal's move to the U.S. in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle sparked a downturn in fortunes for the charity.

Article continues below advertisement

However Dr. Chandauka hit back with a statement of her own, very much targeted at Harry, writing: "There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct.

"Beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to the press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir — and the cover-up that ensued."

Article continues below advertisement

Over the weekend, Dr. Chandauka once again turned on Harry, describing how the charity's fortunes started to wane after Harry and his wife quit Britain for the U.S. in 2020.

She claimed Sentebale lost corporate sponsors as well as donors.

After taking over in July 2023, she conducted a review of its finances over the previous seven years, concluding that there was "a significant correlation" between the time the charity started to see a downturn in commercial support and "Prince Harry's departure from the U.K. itself."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle exile king charles cancer hospitalization
Source: MEGA

The couple's Archewell Production studios has acquired the film rights of novel resembling Harry's tragic childhood.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney 'Flaunts Singledom' By Ripping Off Engagement Ring for Sizzling Beach Outing — After 'Euphoria' Star 'Called Off' Engagement to Fiancé Jonathan Devino

stus image templates

Hollywood Cash Crisis: Minnie Driver 'Sensationally Quits Massive Production After it Ran Out of Cash' — Leaving Star 'Owed Money and Cast Without $800,000 in Wages'

Article continues below advertisement

When she tried to raise it, Dr. Chandauka was told: "It's an uncomfortable conversation to have with Prince Harry in the room."

Speaking in a new interview, Dr Chandauka revealed the crisis at Sentebale's heart – the malign impact of Harry's reputation or, as she put it: "The number one risk for this organization was the toxicity of its lead patron's brand."

She alleges Harry wanted to "eject her" from the charity, adding: "This went on for months through bullying, harassment. I have documentation."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Dr. Chandauka then accused the prince of "unleashing the Sussex machine on me" when he authorized releasing a statement revealing he had quit the charity.

This, she said, was "an example of harassment and bullying at scale."

However, a source close to the former trustees of the Sentebale charity has described as "completely baseless" Dr. Chandauka's claims that she was bullied and harassed, briefed against by Prince Harry, or that the Sussex machine was unleashed on her.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.