Scandal-Plagued Prince Harry 'Facing Awful Question' of 'Whether His Brand has Any Kind of Future' After Charity 'Bullying, Harassment and Misogyny' Accusations
Prince Harry's brand is facing an uncertain future after his charity was hit by bullying, harassment and misogyny claims.
RadarOnline.com reveal serious questions are now being asked as to whether the royal's reputation will come out of the Sentebale saga unscathed, with insiders claiming his brand may become too toxic for future collaborations.
A source said: "Harry's brand has taken a real hit, he would not have expected such a fallout.
"Now he's desperately trying to salvage his reputation over fear the row could tarnish future deals and endorsements."
Last week, Harry quit the charity — which he co-founded in memory of his mother Princess Diana — saying he was forced to step down "in support of and solidarity with" the board of trustees who had also resigned, following disagreements with the chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.
However Dr. Chandauka hit back with a statement of her own, very much targeted at Harry, writing: "There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct.
"Beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to the press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir — and the cover-up that ensued."
Over the weekend, Dr. Chandauka once again turned on Harry, describing how the charity's fortunes started to wane after Harry and his wife quit Britain for the U.S. in 2020.
She claimed Sentebale lost corporate sponsors as well as donors.
After taking over in July 2023, she conducted a review of its finances over the previous seven years, concluding that there was "a significant correlation" between the time the charity started to see a downturn in commercial support and "Prince Harry's departure from the U.K. itself."
When she tried to raise it, Dr. Chandauka was told: "It's an uncomfortable conversation to have with Prince Harry in the room."
Speaking in a new interview, Dr Chandauka revealed the crisis at Sentebale's heart – the malign impact of Harry's reputation or, as she put it: "The number one risk for this organization was the toxicity of its lead patron's brand."
She alleges Harry wanted to "eject her" from the charity, adding: "This went on for months through bullying, harassment. I have documentation."
Dr. Chandauka then accused the prince of "unleashing the Sussex machine on me" when he authorized releasing a statement revealing he had quit the charity.
This, she said, was "an example of harassment and bullying at scale."
However, a source close to the former trustees of the Sentebale charity has described as "completely baseless" Dr. Chandauka's claims that she was bullied and harassed, briefed against by Prince Harry, or that the Sussex machine was unleashed on her.