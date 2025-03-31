Scandal-Plagued Prince Harry 'Facing Awful Question' of 'Whether His Brand has Any Kind of Future' After Charity 'Bullying, Harassment and Misogyny' Accusations

A source said: "Harry's brand has taken a real hit, he would not have expected such a fallout.

"Now he's desperately trying to salvage his reputation over fear the row could tarnish future deals and endorsements."

Last week, Harry quit the charity — which he co-founded in memory of his mother Princess Diana — saying he was forced to step down "in support of and solidarity with" the board of trustees who had also resigned, following disagreements with the chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.