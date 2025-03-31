Royals Braced For Release of ANOTHER Bombshell Memoir From Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter — 'She Feels She Can Say Things No Other Royal Can'
The royal family is said to be preparing to be rocked by yet another bombshell memoir with Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall upcoming memoir, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders claimed Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, believes she can give readers a fresh take on the inside workings of the Firm as she doesn't have the shackles of a royal title weighing her down or preventing her from airing any dirty laundry.
Born sixth in line to the throne, Tindall, 43, has lived a relatively "normal" life under her mother's wishes to eliminate traditional pressures that came with her birthright.
An insider told Women's Day: "Zara feels she can say things that not many of the Royals, like Kate and William, can, so this memoir is the perfect excuse to set a few wrongs right.
"While her main focus is to tell her crazy story – from her unusual childhood to missing out on being a princess – she wants to set the record straight."
The source continued: "The fact she wasn't given a title gives her the freedom to write the memoir she wants."
Of course, Tindall's memoir comes on the heels of cousin Prince Harry's 2023 Spare, which he wrote after giving up his full-time royal duties to move to the US with wife Meghan Markle.
In Harry's memoir, he openly wrote about alleged racism his wife faced, as well as a blowout physical fight he had with older brother William.
Tindall has been married to former England rugby player Mike Tindall, 46, since 2011. Together they share children Mia, 11, Lena, 6, and Lucas, 4.
Similar to how Princess Anne raised her daughter, Tindall and her husband are both said to be very hands-on parents with few airs and graces.
Their children are often spotted outdoors while Tindall continues to compete in equestrian events.
On the possible contents of Tindall's book, the insider shared: "There are plenty of scandals, like the deep betrayal the whole family, especially straight-as-a-die Mike, felt over Harry's decisions.
"She also has some explaining to do about her hilarious reaction to Meghan and Harry's exuberant American pastor at their wedding.
"But the greatest story she's looking forward to having fun with is telling her version of her love story with Mike. Zara laughed her head off through his book – not it's time for some lighthearted revenge."
It's been a tough couple of years for the royals between Harry's memoir and King Charles and the Princess of Wales' cancer battles.
Tindall is said to be hopeful her memoir will help lift everyone's spirits as she "sets the record straight."
The source added: "Zara knows her version of events will help everyone process some of the shocks they've not had a chance to deal with.
"She wants to focus on how she and Mike are able to 'three cheers' their way through it all. She wants this to be an ode to her big gentle giant who's brought so much joy to her and her family.
"It would have taken a superhero to win over Princess Anne, and Zara found one."