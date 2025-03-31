Royals Braced For Release of ANOTHER Bombshell Memoir From Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter — 'She Feels She Can Say Things No Other Royal Can'

Born sixth in line to the throne, Tindall, 43, has lived a relatively "normal" life under her mother's wishes to eliminate traditional pressures that came with her birthright.

An insider told Women's Day: "Zara feels she can say things that not many of the Royals, like Kate and William, can, so this memoir is the perfect excuse to set a few wrongs right.

"While her main focus is to tell her crazy story – from her unusual childhood to missing out on being a princess – she wants to set the record straight."