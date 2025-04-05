Oh, Donald… Trump Insists He's 'Deliberately' Tanking Global Stock Markets and Costing World TRILLIONS as Part of 'Genius Chess Move' — Forcing Investment Titan Warren Buffett Into Astonishing Denial

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president shared an AI-generated fan-made video describing his tariff plan as a "genius chess move", which would theoretically allow America to refinance trillions of dollars of the country's debt .

Donald Trump has seemingly endorsed a theory claiming he is deliberately tanking the stock market with his controversial tariff agenda to force the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates.

The one-minute video, which was initially shared on TikTok , predates the president's "Liberation Day" announcement on Wednesday, April 2, and claimed: "Trump is crashing the stock market by 20 percent this month, but he's doing it on purpose. […] Here's the secret game he's playing, and it could make you rich."

Trump shared a link on Truth Social to what appears to be a video claiming that he was "Purposely CRASHING The Market".

His statement read: "There are reports currently circulating on social media (including Twitter, Facebook and TikTok) regarding comments allegedly made by Warren E. Buffett. All such reports are false."

Buffett shared a statement denying the claim through his firm on Friday. The video has also since received a community note on X, formerly known as Twitter, clarifying the investor's stance.

The AI video also claimed the controversial tactic has Berkshire Hathaway billionaire Warren Buffett's support, but the veteran investor shot down this claim.

Trump's post claimed the president is attempting to "push cash into treasuries, which forces the Fed to slash interest rates in May, and those lower rates give the Fed the ability to refinance trillions of debt very inexpensively. It also weakens the dollar and drops mortgage rates. Now it's a wild chess move, but it's working".

The video added: "What about his tariffs? I'll tell you, it's a genius play.

"It actually forces companies to build here to dodge them. It also forces farmers to sell more of their products here in the U.S., to bring grocery prices way down. We've already seen this with eggs.

"Now, remember, 94 percent of all stocks are owned only by 8 percent of Americans. So Trump, he's taking from the rich short term and handing it to the middle class through lower prices."