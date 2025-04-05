Oh, Donald… Trump Insists He's 'Deliberately' Tanking Global Stock Markets and Costing World TRILLIONS as Part of 'Genius Chess Move' — Forcing Investment Titan Warren Buffett Into Astonishing Denial
Donald Trump has seemingly endorsed a theory claiming he is deliberately tanking the stock market with his controversial tariff agenda to force the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president shared an AI-generated fan-made video describing his tariff plan as a "genius chess move", which would theoretically allow America to refinance trillions of dollars of the country's debt.
Trump shared a link on Truth Social to what appears to be a video claiming that he was "Purposely CRASHING The Market".
The one-minute video, which was initially shared on TikTok, predates the president's "Liberation Day" announcement on Wednesday, April 2, and claimed: "Trump is crashing the stock market by 20 percent this month, but he's doing it on purpose. […] Here's the secret game he's playing, and it could make you rich."
The AI video also claimed the controversial tactic has Berkshire Hathaway billionaire Warren Buffett's support, but the veteran investor shot down this claim.
Buffett shared a statement denying the claim through his firm on Friday. The video has also since received a community note on X, formerly known as Twitter, clarifying the investor's stance.
His statement read: "There are reports currently circulating on social media (including Twitter, Facebook and TikTok) regarding comments allegedly made by Warren E. Buffett. All such reports are false."
Trump's post claimed the president is attempting to "push cash into treasuries, which forces the Fed to slash interest rates in May, and those lower rates give the Fed the ability to refinance trillions of debt very inexpensively. It also weakens the dollar and drops mortgage rates. Now it's a wild chess move, but it's working".
The video added: "What about his tariffs? I'll tell you, it's a genius play.
"It actually forces companies to build here to dodge them. It also forces farmers to sell more of their products here in the U.S., to bring grocery prices way down. We've already seen this with eggs.
"Now, remember, 94 percent of all stocks are owned only by 8 percent of Americans. So Trump, he's taking from the rich short term and handing it to the middle class through lower prices."
In a subsequent post, the commander-in-chief directly urged Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to slash interest rates and "stop playing politics".
Trump wrote: "This would be a PERFECT time for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut Interest Rates. He is always 'late,' but he could now change his image and quickly.
"Energy prices are down, Interest Rates are down, Inflation is down, even Eggs are down 69%, and Jobs are UP, all within two months - A BIG WIN for America."
Powell gave a dismal forecast on Friday as the president attempted to use the economy to challenge the chairman.
Powell said at an event just outside Washington, D.C.: "We face a highly uncertain outlook with elevated risks of both higher unemployment and higher inflation.
"While tariffs are highly likely to generate at least a temporary rise in inflation, it is also possible that the effects could be more persistent."