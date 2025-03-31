Trump Goes Nuclear on the World: How The Don is Sparking Fears of Global Stock Market Bloodbath With Extraordinary Tariff Move
Donald Trump has sparked fears of a global stock market crash courtesy of his extraordinary tariff threats.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Global markets tanked on Monday as gold surged to record highs in wake of the president's move to place a tariff at 20 percent on all imports.
The business mogul spent his election campaign and his first three months in the White House touting his tariff plans, and this week he will unveil the highly anticipated strategy to improve America's economic future.
The president has pushed his team in recent days to "be more aggressive" as they hammer out the finer details of the tariffs.
These advisers are considering far-reaching global tariffs of up to 20 percent which would hit virtually every single U.S. trading partner and have very little room for exemptions.
This plan was what Trump and his team first promised on the campaign trail, but as time wore on, he began promoting reciprocal tariffs instead.
Under that plan, the U.S. would instead charge other nations "what they charge us" in an effort to level the playing field.
But now Trump, 78, is reportedly eager to impose "a clean number" on nations, giving an edict to make the policy "big and simple".
The stock market is in a tailspin with genuine and mounting fears of recession and further pain to households' hip pockets — despite voters turning out in droves for Trump partly in response to the cost of living crisis.
Ajay Rajadhyaksha, head of rates markets at Barclays, said: "For the first time in years, we find ourselves genuinely worried about risk assets.
"If policy chaos and trade wars worsen much further, a recession is now a realistic risk across major economies.
"For the first time in many quarters, we favor core fixed income over global equities."
Bruce Kasman, chief economist at JPMorgan, warned: "Recession risks have become elevated – to a 40 per cent probability – on concerns that aggressive U.S. policies hit business and household sentiment.
"With the latest tariff increases set to push U.S. core inflation above four percent next quarter, a household sector with a healthy balance will need to show a willingness to lower its saving rate to cushion this blow."
U.S. stocks have had a dismal March, and Nasdaq Composite COMP is on track to see the biggest monthly decline since December 2022.
At the same time, S&P 500 SPX slumped 6.3 percent, meaning it is on track for its worst month since September 2022.
Some Trump aides quietly hope his affection for the stock market might steer him away from his most extreme plans.
"The president isn't looking at it like they are," said a source close to the inner circle.
"If the economy tanks, then fine, the economy tanks – because the president truly believes that it will rebound and the countries will give in."