Trump Goes Nuclear on the World: How The Don is Sparking Fears of Global Stock Market Bloodbath With Extraordinary Tariff Move

The business mogul spent his election campaign and his first three months in the White House touting his tariff plans, and this week he will unveil the highly anticipated strategy to improve America's economic future.

The president has pushed his team in recent days to "be more aggressive" as they hammer out the finer details of the tariffs.

These advisers are considering far-reaching global tariffs of up to 20 percent which would hit virtually every single U.S. trading partner and have very little room for exemptions.

This plan was what Trump and his team first promised on the campaign trail, but as time wore on, he began promoting reciprocal tariffs instead.