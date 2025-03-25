EXCLUSIVE: Top Reporters 'Being Offered Counseling' to Deal With Donald Trump's 'Onslaught on World's Minorities' — 'Some of Them Are Woke Weaklings… Others are Genuinely Traumatized!'
Donald Trump's outbursts have sparked a wave of counseling offers to top reporters.
RadarOnline.com can reveal staff are being offered the support after becoming shaken by his return to the White House.
In a memo seen by RadarOnline.com to employees working for the BBC in the U.K., the broadcasting firm sympathized with colleagues who may have "concerns" about goings-on in America.
One source said: “It’s clearly aimed at woke weakies who are exceptionally sensitive. It's crazy execs are appeasing their neediness."
However, a separate insider added: "Trump has been attacking every minority group so it's understandable. He's made a lot of people feel vulnerable."
Troubled staff are urged to consult the BBC’s peer support network of 300 volunteers trained to provide support and assistance to colleagues who are struggling with something at work or at home.
Or they can sign up for confidential counseling via the broadcaster's employee assistance program.
There are also plans to set up forums where BBC employees can share their "thoughts" on the effects of Trump’s second presidency.
The message – sent out by the BBC Pride Board – stated: "We know the Corporation firmly believes in creating an environment where everyone feels safe, valued and respected, no matter where they are based.
"If you need someone to talk to or require additional support please don't hesitate to reach out.
"Our Pride network is here to listen and act and you can also access confidential assistance through the Peer Support Network or the Employee Assistance Program."
"We are also planning opportunities to connect more closely as a community, including forums for dialogue where you can share your thoughts or let us know how we can better support you," they concluded.
The move comes just two months after Trump returned to the White House.
Since he has started a string of trade wars, threatened to invade Greenland, and turn Canada into the 51st U.S. state.
He has booted Ukraine president Volodomyr Zelenskyy out of the White House, cozied up to Russian despot Vladimir Putin, and withdrawn U.S. military support for Europe.
And – together with billionaire 'first buddy' Elon Musk – he has announced plans to conquer Mars.
The BBC is not the first organization to offer staff support to cope with Trump's never-a-dull-moment presidency.
Losing Democrats consulted psychologists to help them navigate the conflicts arising from their Republican nemesis’s return to office.
The Guardian newspaper in the U.K. offered its staff counseling following what it described as Trump's "upsetting" election victory.
While Licensed Clinical Social Workers of New York City urged fellow therapists to walk the walk that we teach people "by deploying coping skills like breathing, mindfulness and meditation."
Melody Li, founder of Inclusive Therapists, urged folk: "Be gentle with yourself. Surround yourself with chosen family and kin that honour your feelings and experiences.
"Create soft spaces for you and your community to grieve and tend to your hearts. Self and community-care are both important – remember to water and nourish yourself and one another.
"Don't be afraid to ask for help and support. We will move through this together."