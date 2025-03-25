Volodymyr Zelensky Breaks Silence on Disastrous Donald Trump Face-Off — And Reveals Why Russian Torture Images Sparked Car-Crash TV Clash

In a new tell-all interview, Zelensky said he went into his first official sit down chat with President Trump and J.D. Vance thinking he had it all planned out.

He had already been to the White House on several occasions during his six-year spell in Ukraine's top job but February's meeting was undoubtedly the most important of his political career to date.

Zelensky hoped to get in Trump's good books by bringing him a special gift.

It followed weeks of speculation around if Trump even respected his counterpart after he made a cruel "dictator" jibe last month.