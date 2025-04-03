INVESTIGATION: Trump's Astonishingly Lawless Second Term Revealed — From Making Government 'Secret and Cruel' to Building His Personal Fortune

As U.S. stock markets plummet Thursday in light of controversial and sweeping new tariffs issued by Trump on foreign businesses, the president isn't worried about losing much of his personal wealth, which he has been finding new ways to inflate with his new office.

Almost immediately after his overwhelming victory over Kamala Harris in November, Trump offered opportunities for top CEOs and corporate executives to meet with him – as long as they were willing to travel to and pay for a stay at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Senior staffers at lobbying outfits and a variety of corporate giants immediately began planning worker retreats, galas, and annual meetings at Mar-a-Lago and other Trump branded golf resorts and event spaces – with the costs and fees of those trips being paid directly to Trump.

It was apparently all part of Trump's plan to cash-in on the Oval Office, after privately discussing jacking up the price for membership at his personal clubs because members are "paying to see the president."