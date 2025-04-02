Elon's Out? Musk 'Steps Down from DOGE' After President Privately Expressed 'Concerns' to Inner Circle Members — Despite Billionaire's 'First Buddy' Status

One of Trump's first acts back in office was to name Musk head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency.

The advisory board was established to operate from outside government to "dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies."

Since its formation, the organization has eliminated thousands of federal employees and divisions, with a goal of slashing $1trillion from the federal budget.

However, DOGE has been riddled with controversy since its inception, and Musk has been blamed for the consequences both personally and profitably.

Most notably, the moves have also seen Musk's Tesla company and stock prices drop sharply – with sales down and vandalism directed at dealerships.