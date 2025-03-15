Elon Musk Rages 'This Is Their Standard Playbook' and Claims Democrats 'Tried to Kill' Trump in Wild Rant — After Billionaire Watches Tesla Crash in the Stock Market

Elon Musk is not very happy these days as he has now blamed Democrats for his company Tesla having a historic downfall on the stock market. The controversial billionaire reminded his followers why he stopped voting for Democrats, claiming they are the party of "hate" and they tried to take out Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Musk lost it again on X, calling out Democrats for being the party of 'hate'

Article continues below advertisement

The 53-year-old took to his own platform X to respond after one loyal fan reacted to Musk's tweet from 2022. At the time, Musk wrote: "In the past, I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division and hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican." "Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Musk has been ripped for weeks, with his company Tesla taking a hit, too.

Article continues below advertisement

The user claimed Musk's prediction was "proven right," as he wrote: "Death threats, Tesla stores shot up, Superchargers firebombed, cyber attacks on X and conservative X users swatted." Always one for attention, on March 14, Musk responded and said: "It was easy to predict. This is their standard playbook. "Look at what they did to President Trump. He was loved by democrats until he ran for president." "Now they call him Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, etc and try to kill him," Musk added, referring to the assassination attempt on Trump in Meridian, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

All this comes as Musk's automotive and clean energy company Tesla has taken a brutal hit in the stock market. According to Business Insider, from December to Wednesday of this week after trading hours, Tesla lost almost 50 percent of its market cap. The company saw its peak value of $1.54trillion from the end of 2024 fall to about $777billion. "We struggle to think of anything analogous in the history of the automotive industry, in which a brand has lost so much value so quickly," JPMorgan analysts told the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Trump has stood by Musk's side, even labeling those who protest Tesla 'domestic terrorists.'

Article continues below advertisement

Tesla continues to see a global decline in sales, largely due to Musk's political views. Meanwhile, plenty of Tesla showrooms in the United States have been hit with protests and vandalism incidents. The president even said he would consider branding the perpetrators domestic terrorists. Meanwhile, Musk previously claimed he was being "silenced" on X, after the platform underwent what the businessman labeled as a "cyberattack." However, even politicians are getting in on the act against Musk, as Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said Friday he plans to boot his Tesla car, calling out "a--hole" Musk.

Article continues below advertisement

The senator said on X: “When I bought this thing, I didn’t think it was going to become a political issue. Every time I get in this car in the last 60 days or so, it reminds me of just how much damage Elon Musk and Donald Trump is doing to our country.” He continued: "Talking about slashing Social Security, cutting health care benefits for poor people, for seniors." "It’s one bad thing after the next. He’s firing veterans. I’m a veteran," Kelly added.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Musk previously sent an email to federal workers threatening their jobs.