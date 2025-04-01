Elon Musk's 'Baby Mama' Ashley St. Clair Sells Her Tesla To Support Son After Billionaire Reduces Child Support By '60 Percent' — As Car Company's Stock Continues to Tumble
Ashley St. Clair has revealed she sold her Tesla after Elon Musk is said to have drastically cut the child support for their son.
The billionaire "financially retaliated" according to his alleged baby mama, after she made wild claims about Musk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 26-year-old – a vocal MAGA influencer – admitted she sold off her Tesla Model S in order to compensate for the "60 percent cut that Elon made to our son's child support."
When asked if the controversial businessman's actions were "vindictive," St. Clair said: "That's his modus operandi, when women speak out."
She added: "You can check the stocks, I'm not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes."
On Valentine's Day of this year, St. Clair claimed on X that she and Musk share a son. The 53-year-old is also believed to be the father of 13 other kids with three other women.
After Musk did not publicly respond, St. Clair went ahead and filed a petition for sole custody with the New York Supreme Court. However, Musk hit back hard, according to St. Clair.
Her legal team said in a statement: "Elon Musk has financially retaliated against his own child and reduced his financial support substantially and unilaterally. He did this after Ashley was forced to bring this matter to court, when he refused to respond to her many private attempts to resolve this matter without publicity.
"At the same time, he filed an emergency application to gag Ashley and prevent her from communicating about his actions. The judge denied the emergency nature of the application, even though it is still pending."
The statement concluded: "Ashley is vigorously opposing this application in order to preserve her right to speak out. All while Mr. Musk fashions himself a first amendment warrior and freely communicates via his owned social media platform. Given that Mr. Musk is dedicated to transparency in government, it would be helpful if he administered his own life by the same principles."
St. Clair previously said she had not disclosed she apparently welcomed another one of Musk's children in order to "protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."
She added at the time: "I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment."
St. Clair also revealed the hate she received as soon as she made her announcement to the world.
She claimed: "There was a cohort of very violent stalkers who started threatening my toddler, they would send me photos of him with blood and that I would witness his blood splattering death and saying I was Elon’s whore."
Meanwhile, Musk's Tesla wrapped up its worst quarter since 2022, as shares of the company dropped 36% in the first three months of the year.
During a rally on March 30 in support of a right-wing judge, the DOGE boss told the crowd: “My Tesla stock and the stock of everyone who holds Tesla has gone, went roughly in half... This is a very expensive job is what I’m saying.”