Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Elon Musk

Elon Musk's 'Baby Mama' Ashley St. Clair Sells Her Tesla To Support Son After Billionaire Reduces Child Support By '60 Percent' — As Car Company's Stock Continues to Tumble

Split photo of Ashley St. Clair. Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Ashley St. Clair has sold her Tesla amid her battle with her son's alleged father, Elon Musk.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 31 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ashley St. Clair has revealed she sold her Tesla after Elon Musk is said to have drastically cut the child support for their son.

The billionaire "financially retaliated" according to his alleged baby mama, after she made wild claims about Musk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
read shocking texts elon musk fires back baby moma ashley st clair
Source: @AshleyStClair/X

St. Clair has revealed she sold her Tesla Model S.

Article continues below advertisement

The 26-year-old – a vocal MAGA influencer – admitted she sold off her Tesla Model S in order to compensate for the "60 percent cut that Elon made to our son's child support."

When asked if the controversial businessman's actions were "vindictive," St. Clair said: "That's his modus operandi, when women speak out."

She added: "You can check the stocks, I'm not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes."

Article continues below advertisement
musk doge email
Source: MEGA

Musk was accused of cutting St. Clair's child support for their son by '60 percent.'

Article continues below advertisement

On Valentine's Day of this year, St. Clair claimed on X that she and Musk share a son. The 53-year-old is also believed to be the father of 13 other kids with three other women.

After Musk did not publicly respond, St. Clair went ahead and filed a petition for sole custody with the New York Supreme Court. However, Musk hit back hard, according to St. Clair.

Her legal team said in a statement: "Elon Musk has financially retaliated against his own child and reduced his financial support substantially and unilaterally. He did this after Ashley was forced to bring this matter to court, when he refused to respond to her many private attempts to resolve this matter without publicity.

Article continues below advertisement

"At the same time, he filed an emergency application to gag Ashley and prevent her from communicating about his actions. The judge denied the emergency nature of the application, even though it is still pending."

The statement concluded: "Ashley is vigorously opposing this application in order to preserve her right to speak out. All while Mr. Musk fashions himself a first amendment warrior and freely communicates via his owned social media platform. Given that Mr. Musk is dedicated to transparency in government, it would be helpful if he administered his own life by the same principles."

Article continues below advertisement
read shocking texts elon musk fires back baby moma ashley st clair
Source: @AshleyStClair/X

The 26-year-old has filed for sole custody of her son.

Article continues below advertisement

St. Clair previously said she had not disclosed she apparently welcomed another one of Musk's children in order to "protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

She added at the time: "I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment."

St. Clair also revealed the hate she received as soon as she made her announcement to the world.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Zara Tindall

Royals Braced For Release of ANOTHER Bombshell Memoir From Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter — 'She Feels She Can Say Things No Other Royal Can'

Photo of Donald Trump

Trump Goes Nuclear on the World: How The Don is Sparking Fears of Global Stock Market Bloodbath With Extraordinary Tariff Move

Article continues below advertisement
trump blocks musk

Despite President Trump's support, Musk has seen his Tesla company take a massive hit.

She claimed: "There was a cohort of very violent stalkers who started threatening my toddler, they would send me photos of him with blood and that I would witness his blood splattering death and saying I was Elon’s whore."

Meanwhile, Musk's Tesla wrapped up its worst quarter since 2022, as shares of the company dropped 36% in the first three months of the year.

During a rally on March 30 in support of a right-wing judge, the DOGE boss told the crowd: “My Tesla stock and the stock of everyone who holds Tesla has gone, went roughly in half... This is a very expensive job is what I’m saying.”

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.