Now Trump Kills Tourism: How The Don Is Such a Turn-Off He's Set To Cost America Billions in Lost Visits — As He Wipes TRILLIONS Off Global Stock Markets With 'Insane' Tariff Move

Federal statistics reveal overseas visitors to the U.S. dropped 2.4 percent in February 2025 – the first full month of Trump’s presidency – when compared to the same time last year.

Trump and his administration have made it clear they are focused on booting illegal immigrants from the country, with horror stories of temporary visitors with harmless itineraries said to have found themselves imprisoned.

Jasmine Mooney, a Canadian actor, was kept in detention for 12 days after showing up at the U.S. border and requesting a new visa, while comic artist Rebecca Burke – from Wales – was detained for three weeks because she had done chores in exchange for accommodation.

The dramatic shift has hit America where it hurts: their pockets.