Now Trump Kills Tourism: How The Don Is Such a Turn-Off He's Set To Cost America Billions in Lost Visits — As He Wipes TRILLIONS Off Global Stock Markets With 'Insane' Tariff Move
Donald Trump's boarder crackdown and absurd tariff increases are rocking the tourism and global stock markets landscape.
The controversial president is having a major impact on tourism, possibly costing America billions of dollars according to new data, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Federal statistics reveal overseas visitors to the U.S. dropped 2.4 percent in February 2025 – the first full month of Trump’s presidency – when compared to the same time last year.
Trump and his administration have made it clear they are focused on booting illegal immigrants from the country, with horror stories of temporary visitors with harmless itineraries said to have found themselves imprisoned.
Jasmine Mooney, a Canadian actor, was kept in detention for 12 days after showing up at the U.S. border and requesting a new visa, while comic artist Rebecca Burke – from Wales – was detained for three weeks because she had done chores in exchange for accommodation.
The dramatic shift has hit America where it hurts: their pockets.
One resident from Canada visiting California for the Game Developers Conference (GDC) said: "(My friend) didn't come because they were afraid. There's not a single person I know who didn't waffle.
"Random people in my building told me to be careful... nobody who's paying attention is going to trust the U.S. for another ten years."
Meanwhile, Canadian MP Charlie Angus previously said: "I am here today to say to Canadians to avoid travel to the United States if at all possible, and to call on our government to stand up for our Canadian citizens who are being denied their rights by arbitrary detention."
Trump's border czar Tom Homan has also doubled-down on rounding up those the administration believe do not belong.
He said: "If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We're going to do this operation without apology
"We're gonna make our community safer... it is all for the good of this nation. And we're gonna keep going. No apologies. We're moving forward."
Homan later added: "President Trump won the election on this one issue – securing our border and saving lives. What happened on our southern border in the last four years is the biggest national security threat our county has seen, at least in my lifetime."
Tourism Economics, an industry research firm, has already predicted a 5.1 percent drop in overseas travelers to America for 2025, after previously forecasting an 8.8 percent gain.
Trump's obsession with tariffs has also hit the country hard as stocks took a tumble in after-hours trading after the former reality star announced broad tariffs starting at 10 percent.
Just minutes following Trump's declaration, S&P 500 fell two percent and the Nasdaq saw a three percent slip – the steepest decline since the 2020 Covid pandemic.
Some of Trump's tariff bumps include a 25 percent tariff on all foreign cars imported to America, and a 34 percent tax on imports from China. The 78-year-old also gloated about a 20 percent tax hit on imports from the European Union, as well as 24 percent on Japan.
"Taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years, but it is not going to happen anymore," Trump said from the White House.
He added: "They all understand, we're gonna have to go through a little tough love maybe? But they all understand. They're ripping us off and they understood."