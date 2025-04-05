Barack Obama Sensationally Confirms Marriage Crisis With Michelle — Confessing He Was in 'Deep Deficit' With Former First Lady as Rumors Rage Ex-Power Couple Are Poised to Announce Blockbuster Divorce
Barack Obama has shared a candid revelation about his marriage to Michelle Obama.
The former president claimed his back-to-back terms in office from 2009 to 2017 took a toll on his relationship with his wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Barack, 63, told Hamilton College President Steven Tepper on Tuesday, April 5: "I was in a deep deficit with my wife.
"So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things."
In a May 2023 interview, the ex-president said he made sure to praise Michelle for being "forgiving" of his shortcomings.
He revealed: "Let me just say this: It sure helps to be out of the White House and to have a little more time with her."
In 2022, the former first lady revealed how she "couldn't stand" her husband for a solid decade when their daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, "were little", noting that she wasn't "being catty by saying this".
Michelle said, for a marriage to work, you've "got to know your person" you're married to and "like" who they are, even in times of struggle.
She explained: "You could be mad at him, but do you still look at him and go: 'I'm not happy with you, but I respect you. I don't agree with you, but you're still a kind, smart person.'"
The mother of two also claimed "feelings are going to change over time", and that couples need to put work into their relationships.
According to Michelle: "Marriage isn't 50/50 — ever, ever."
She shared at the time: "There are times I'm 70, he's 30. There are times he's 60, (I'm) 40. But guess what? Ten years — we've been married 30 — I would take 10 bad years over 30. It's just how you look at it."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a source who once worked with the couple said their marriage was struggling.
The insider claimed: "They don't pretend that they have this Camelot relationship. They're not trying to present that they're this magical couple."
While rumours have surfaced surrounding the former first couple heading for divorce due to Barack attending high-profile Washington D.C. events such as Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration by himself, another insider said this was merely due to the fact Michelle had "no interest" in going to the U.S. capital.
Michelle stated last month on her podcast: "You cannot live through social media. Don't let that negative energy enter into your space. These are people who don't know you. A lot of this stuff is made up, and it does not feed you."