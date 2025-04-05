Barack Obama Sensationally Confirms Marriage Crisis With Michelle — Confessing He Was in 'Deep Deficit' With Former First Lady as Rumors Rage Ex-Power Couple Are Poised to Announce Blockbuster Divorce

Barack, 63, told Hamilton College President Steven Tepper on Tuesday, April 5: "I was in a deep deficit with my wife.

"So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things."

In a May 2023 interview, the ex-president said he made sure to praise Michelle for being "forgiving" of his shortcomings.

He revealed: "Let me just say this: It sure helps to be out of the White House and to have a little more time with her."