'Secretly Divorcing' Michelle Obama Breaks Silence on Why She Has Been MIA as Talk Grows She and Barack Are Quietly Negotiating 'Split Deal of the Century'

Amid ongoing calls for her to run for president herself, the mother-of-two shot down any democratic hopes during an appearance on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast, saying she simply is "not interested in politics."

Michelle, 61, confessed: "When people ask me, would I ever run (for office), the answer is no."

The author seemed to appear guilty as she tried to describe the "sacrifice" her kids were forced to make when they suddenly became first children.

"I was so glad when we got out of the White House" she admitted, noting that daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, were forced against their will to live their formative years in public.

Barack, 63, spent eight years in the White House, ending his second term in 2017.

Michelle revealed: "I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them. They still are dealing with paparazzi and being who they are and trying to carve out their own identity."