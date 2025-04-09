Rumors have been flying that the former first couple is heading for divorce after Barack attended Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration by himself, while Michelle was vacationing in Hawaii.

However, one insider previously told RadarOnline.com Michelle, 61, simply had "no interest" in going to the U.S. capital – something she seemed to reiterate while appearing on Sophia Bush's iHeart Radio podcast Work in Progress.

She told the host that since leaving the White House in 2017, she has been trying to rediscover and redefine herself with her newfound freedoms.

Michelle explained that in the past, she was hesitant to say "no" to invites because she didn't want to disappoint people: "So much so that this year, people were, you know, they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself.

"That they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."